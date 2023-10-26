[Watch] Former Minister Khairy’s Acting Skills In Commercials Gain Recognition And Praise From Netizens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a surprising career shift, former Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has ventured into commercials and acting.

His recent promotional video for a Western restaurant has garnered widespread attention and applause from netizens, who have praised his versatility and exceptional acting abilities.

Khairy, previously a prominent Umno leader and the former Rembau MP, took to Instagram to share the promotional video he filmed for a company called Pak Mat Western.

The video immediately sparked lively discussions among netizens.

Netizens Applaud Khairy’s Acting Skills and Anticipate His Entertainment Career

In the video, Khairy showcases his acting prowess by answering a phone call and enthusiastically accepting the company’s proposal.

He then dons the company’s uniform and embarks on a motorcycle, selling the company’s mutton to passers-by.

Additionally, he impresses as a chef, skillfully frying mutton chops and meatballs on the spot for neighbours to savour.

Khairy concludes the video by expressing his honour to collaborate with the company, highlighting its contribution to creating jobs and business opportunities for the community.

The video has gained significant traction, amassing 70,000 likes and 2,700 comments at the time of writing.

Netizens have showered Khairy with praise for his natural talent in acting, with many expressing their desire to place an order if he were their delivery person.

Some even jokingly requested multiple portions of the food he promoted, regardless of their preferences.

A True Example of Perseverance and Determination

After losing the general election and parting ways with Umno, Khairy embarked on a career as a Hot FM radio DJ.

In a recent interview, Khairy admitted that he no longer misses his previous life in politics and ministerial duties but enjoys being a radio host.

He also expressed interest in joining the entertainment industry and welcomed recommendations for suitable roles.

While Khairy has embraced his new role in the entertainment industry, he stays informed and involved in matters that affect the nation.

His passion for positively impacting society remains unwavering, and he actively seeks opportunities to contribute to the betterment of Malaysia.

As the former Minister of Health, Khairy played a crucial role in managing Malaysia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recognition of his contributions, he was elected vice-president of the 75th World Health Assembly in 2022, further highlighting his dedication to global health issues.

