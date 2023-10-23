14-Year-Old’s Joyride In Proton Satria Ends In Tragedy, One Motorist Killed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tragedy struck two sisters on a Honda Wave motorcycle last night when they were hit by a Proton Satria in Kuala Kedah.

One of the sisters, Nur Shafiqah Abdullah, 32, died on the scene while the other sister, 43-year-old Nooraliza Abdullah suffered multiple injuries in the accident at 7pm.

Behind the wheels of the Proton Satria was a 14-year-old school dropout. She had taken the car, belonging to her friend’s mother out for a joyride, as reported by the NST.

The driver escaped with minor injuries to her nose.

Nur Shafiqah’s remains were sent to the Forensic Department of the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar for post-mortem. Nooraliza was sent to the same hospital for treatment.

According to Kota Setar acting police chief Superintendent Syed Basri Syed Ali, the accident took place near a petrol station on Jalan Kuala Kedah.

The two sisters were travelling from the direction of the Taman Bersatu traffic light junction towards Kuala Kedah while the 14-year-old girl was coming from the opposite direction.

It was raining at the time and the road was slippery which police believe is why the driver lost control of the car. It then swerved into the opposite lane, hitting the Honda Wave as reported by Berita Harian.

Police said the owner of the Proton Satria will also face action as she had allowed a minor to drive the car.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police are also requesting for any witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

Adding to the tragedy was the fact that Nur Syafiqah’s husband was at the petrol station where he worked at the time of the accident.

Speaking to Berita Harian, he said he heard a loud bang while working but paid no heed.

Not long after that, a teenager came to tell him that his wife and sister-in-law were involved in an accident.

Mohamad Firdaus Roslan immediately rushed to the scene where he found his wife on the front hood of the Proton Satria, but still breathing.

He said he managed to guide her to recite the syahadah. Sadly, she died at the scene.

Mohamad Firdaus said the last time he saw his wife was just about two hours before the fatal accident.

“I returned home to get something to eat and I spoke to my wife and we even joked around. I can’t believe that was the last conversation we would have before she would leave me and our child forever,” he was quoted as saying.

The couple have one child together, two-year-old Muhammad Adam Amar.

