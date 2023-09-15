Coca-Cola Offers A Glimpse Into The Future In Its Latest Y3000 Zero Sugar Flavour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The future is here and Coca-Cola is offering you a chance to experience it first-hand. With the help of AI technology, Coca-Cola has made it possible for customers to imagine the year 3000 in line with its latest release, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar.

Serving as a limited-edition from the Coca-Cola Creations, Y3000 Zero Sugar is the first futuristic flavour that was co-created with human and artificial intelligence.

The AI-powered beverage was designed to offer fans a one-of-a-kind experience to explore the reality of the year 3000.

The unique Creation indeed unlocks a shared experience of Real Magic, which provides fans with a refreshing taste and a peek into the possible reality of the year 3000.

Coca-Cola

Just by scanning the Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar can, fans will be taken to the Creations Hub, where they can optimise the customised Y3000 AI lens to imagine what the world could be like in the future.

“Our ambition for Coca-Cola Creations is to create unexpected and magical moments for our fans. Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone’s idea of what the future might look like,” said Senior Director, Global Strategy of Coca-Cola, Oana Vlad.

“With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future.”

The Coca-Cola Creations Hub

Coca-Cola created the Y3000 experience by dabbling with human intelligence and artificial technology. This was done to comprehend the various visions of the future by fans through emotions, aspirations, colours, flavours, and more.

Fans’ perspectives globally, combined with insights from artificial intelligence, helped shape the taste of Y3000.

AI was also used to develop the can’s packaging design, which features a pixelated logo, clean chrome colours, effervescent bubbles, and the Coca-Cola Spencerian Script with fluid dot clusters that merge to represent the human connections of our future planet.

TRP at Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar’s launch at Australia. Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

Tee Jae Sonza, trademark category head of Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific Operating Unit, is glad to bring life to the beverage in ASEAN and South Pacific.

“The launch of Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar opens up the possibility of a world where humanity and technology can collaborate in harmony to create Real Magic.

“And we aim to deliver starting from how they experience and enjoy the delicious refreshing new flavor to offering them a glimpse of what year 3000 could look like through this AI-powered experience,” said Tee Jae Sonza.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

The Y3000 Zero Sugar is currently available across the country. Fans can get their hands on the latest drink both online and at local convenience stores such as Family Mart and 7-Eleven.

