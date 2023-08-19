Here Are 23 F&B Deals & Seasonal Promos For This 66th Merdeka Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Our Independence Day and Malaysia Day are just around the corner. So what does that mean? Sales, discounts, special seasonal flavours and more!

Besides witnessing vibrant parades and patriotic performances, you can also enjoy various attractive offers at most food and beverage (F&B) outlets during our 66th national Merdeka celebration.

Check the promo and deals here:

1. McDonald’s

2. Gong Cha

3. Marrybrown

4. Burger King

5. My Laksa

6. Auntie Anne’s

7. Secret Recipe

8. Pop Meals

9. San Francisco Coffee

10. Dunkin Donuts

11. Kenny Rogers Roasters

12. Boat Noodle

13. Ikea

14. Baskin Robbins

15. JCo Malaysia

16. ZUS Coffee

17. The Alley

18. Coffee Bean Tea Leaf

19. Family Mart Malaysia

20. Kedai Ayamas

21. The Chicken Rice Shop

22. Inside Scoop

23. My Burger Lab

After you finish watching the Independence Day parade, you can stop by any F&B branch mentioned above with your family or friends to enjoy special offers on the historic day.

Do keep in mind that these promotions are valid through certain days only like on the 31st of August itself or the date before that. Some are also valid till Malaysia Day on the 16th of September.

Do you know any more interesting F&B deals and promos? Tag us and we’ll update the list!

READ MORE: 10 Interesting Places To Visit To Channel The Patriotic “Merdeka” Spirit

READ MORE: Hey August Babies, You Get 1 Free Ticket To Petronas Twin Towers This Merdeka Month!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.