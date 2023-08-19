Here Are 23 F&B Deals & Seasonal Promos For This 66th Merdeka Day
From discounts to new Malaysian flavors, here are some of the F&B promos for this Merdeka month.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.
Our Independence Day and Malaysia Day are just around the corner. So what does that mean? Sales, discounts, special seasonal flavours and more!
Besides witnessing vibrant parades and patriotic performances, you can also enjoy various attractive offers at most food and beverage (F&B) outlets during our 66th national Merdeka celebration.
Check the promo and deals here:
1. McDonald’s
2. Gong Cha
3. Marrybrown
4. Burger King
5. My Laksa
6. Auntie Anne’s
7. Secret Recipe
8. Pop Meals
9. San Francisco Coffee
10. Dunkin Donuts
11. Kenny Rogers Roasters
12. Boat Noodle
13. Ikea
14. Baskin Robbins
15. JCo Malaysia
16. ZUS Coffee
17. The Alley
18. Coffee Bean Tea Leaf
19. Family Mart Malaysia
20. Kedai Ayamas
21. The Chicken Rice Shop
22. Inside Scoop
23. My Burger Lab
After you finish watching the Independence Day parade, you can stop by any F&B branch mentioned above with your family or friends to enjoy special offers on the historic day.
Do keep in mind that these promotions are valid through certain days only like on the 31st of August itself or the date before that. Some are also valid till Malaysia Day on the 16th of September.
Do you know any more interesting F&B deals and promos? Tag us and we’ll update the list!
READ MORE: 10 Interesting Places To Visit To Channel The Patriotic “Merdeka” Spirit
READ MORE: Hey August Babies, You Get 1 Free Ticket To Petronas Twin Towers This Merdeka Month!
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.