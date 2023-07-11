CBTL Unveils New Summer Beverage – Strawberries & Cream Ice Blended

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf unveils the latest beverage for their summer series called the Strawberries & Cream Ice Blended (small RM18.90, regular RM20.90).

This new Strawberry edition to the summer series also comes in Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew Tea (small RM17.90 and regular RM19.90) which is also available in sweet or sparkling.

With its vibrant pink hue and velvety texture, the strawberry series uses black tea that’s steeped cold for 5 hours as the base and has chunks of real dried strawberries in a saccharine syrup.

From the left, Sparkling Strawberry & Cream Cold Brew Tea, Strawberry & Cream Ice Blended, Royal Chocolate Ice Blended and Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Blended.

(Credit: Melissa Suraya Ismail / TRP)

It’s sweet, creamy and absolutely reminds you of the nostalgic times you had your strawberry-flavoured ice cream in the scorching hot sun when you were a kid. It totally tastes better if you dip it with some soft cut-up bread too. Remember the roti ice cream? It’s a classic!

To walk further down memory lane, CBTL Malaysia brings back its sought-after summer drink, the Pure Mint Chocolate Chip. Have that with the popular Pure Vanilla Cookies & Cream drink and you have yourself an amazingly sweet childhood memory.

Fiona Rodrigues, Head of Marketing and Innovation at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Malaysia said, “We are so excited to introduce this new Summer beverage, be it for those who are craving a burst of flavour or even for parents looking to share a special moment with their children”.

Ice Blended served with soft bread sticks (left) and the three summer beverages on display (right).

(Credit: Melissa Suraya Ismail / TRP)



Much like our highly sought after Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Blended – which is finally back in our cafes – we wanted to spur Malaysians to rediscover Pure Childhood Joy through the Strawberries & Cream Ice Blended. Fiona Rodrigues, Head of Marketing and Innovation for CBTL Malaysia

Besides that, the summer beverages come with a new limited-time seasonal menu which features Strawberry Tart, Strawberry Haze, Buttermilk Chicken and the return of the crowd-pleaser, the Ceasar Salad.

Sip & Explore

Additionally, CBTL Malaysia has another trick up their sleeves for this summer, which is called the Sip and Explore, a collection of engaging activities designed to awaken your inner creative self and make your summer a truly unforgettable one. The activities are split into different categories and spread along in different places with different dates.

From photography and painting to trivia and singing, the participation fee for these workshops and activities is available at a discounted price.

Here are some of the activities on a roll until this season ends at the end of August:

Sip & Snap with Smashpop (Jason Goh)

• Georgetown, Penang Friday, 7 July 2023, 10:30 AM

• Kuala Lumpur Saturday, 15 July 2023, 10:30 AM

• Taiping, Perak Saturday, 2 September 2023, 10:30 AM

Sip & Snap with Pojie (Mohd Shahril Fawzy)

• Melaka Saturday, 22 July 2023, 10:30 AM

• Johor Bahru Saturday, 5 August 2023, 10:30 AM

• Kuala Lumpur Saturday, 19 August 2023, 10:30 AM

Sip & Paint with Vivian Lee

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Gurney Walk, Penang Sunday, 9 July 2023, 11:00 AM

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Pearl Point Shopping Mall, PJ Sunday, 30 July 2023, 11:00 AM

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Sunday, 6 August 2023, 11:00 AM

Sip & Trivia

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Straits Quay, Penang Saturday, 8 July 2023, 3:00 PM

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Limbongan Drive-Thru, Melaka Saturday, 22 July 2023, 3:00 PM

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Sentul Point, Kuala Lumpur Saturday, 29 July 2023, 3:00 PM

Sip & Sing with Liesl-Mae and lost spaces

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Bangsar Village, Kuala Lumpur Saturday, 19 August 2023, 8:00 PM

Sip & Sing with Claudia Tan and Talitha Tan

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Shoplex Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur Saturday, 26 August 2023, 8:00 PM

To register for the upcoming events, visit this link here.

For more info on the activities and to follow their latest updates, visit CBTL’s website and follow their Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok accounts.

