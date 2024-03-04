Manulife Malaysia Awarded “Best Companies To Work For In Asia 2023” For Five Consecutive Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Manulife Insurance Berhad (Manulife) has once again been awarded the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 by HR Asia. Manulife was honoured to receive the prestigious Gold Award in 2023 for having won the said award for five consecutive years.

This accolade reflects the company’s commitment to excellence in fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being and engagement.

“We are honoured to receive this award, which serves as a testament to our commitment to invest in our employees continually. This recognition reinforces our ongoing efforts to foster an environment where every employee can thrive and contribute to our shared success,“ said Vibha Coburn, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Insurance Berhad.

“In today’s new environment, it is important that we value our employees’ success, and build a supportive, diverse, and engaging workplace. For example, we have quarterly employee awards locally and annually at a global level, where winning teams and individual successes are recognised and celebrated together,” Vibha added.

The #winningteam from Manulife Malaysia proudly showcasing their win at HR Asia Awards 2023.

Manulife emphasizes fostering a safe and healthy work environment for employee’s well-being with some unique benefits:

Launch of the MOVE for Staff, a mobile wellness and fitness app to help employees cultivate good habits and healthier lifestyle choices. With the app, employees may sign up for activities and fitness challenges to earn digital vouchers or extra annual leave.

Provides an employer-sponsored account where the employee can spend for self or dependents during the year, be it for reimbursement for local and international vacations, wellness and gym membership, utility bills, sports equipment, medicines, fertility treatment or insurance premiums.

Offers 24X7 Work-Life Coaching support via its Employee Assistance Program, to help employees and their immediate families who require emotional support and need someone to listen to them, for personal or work matters.

Access to Podium for everyone, a global digital platform to appreciate and recognize Manulife’s employees who bring our core values to life through their actions and empower employees to reward each other with award points. These can then be used to redeem gifts and rewards.

“Manulife fosters an inclusive culture by attracting a diverse talent pool with a significant representation of 64% from the millennial generation. Additionally, having a workforce where 45% of the executive management roles are taken up by female leaders highlights their commitment to gender diversity and equality within the organisation,” said Soh Yoon Yee, Chief Human Resource Officer of Manulife Insurance Berhad.

”This diverse and balanced approach will create opportunities to enable new ideas and perspectives, allowing us to contribute to a more innovative work environment. Having said that, in our ongoing commitment to elevate our employees’ engagement, we sustained the top quartile Employee Engagement Survey with notable improvement in employees’ professional development and commitment to quality work. The overall result demonstrates that the employees are connected as a team, trust and support each other at work,” she added.

