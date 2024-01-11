Sunway Celebrates The Year Of The Dragon With The Biggest Musical Fireworks Show In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Sunway Theme Parks is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration, promising an immersive experience for guests during the “Ong Lai Festival ” this 10 – 11 February, blending tradition with modern flair.

Guests can enjoy a flea market, vibrant lion dances, and an interesting LED dragon dance. The night sky will come alive with the biggest Musical Fireworks in Malaysia, complementing the 24 festive drum performances and captivating Sichuan Opera acts.

This year’s celebration features nine majestic dragons, symbolizing abundance and prosperity. Catch the mysterious 9th dragon during this celebration for an auspicious start to the lunar new year!

Sunway Theme Parks presents 9 Auspicious Dragons 九龙戏珠

Sharing with Malaysians the energetic Year of the Dragon, Sunway Theme Parks is presenting the most legendary Lunar New Year, a celebration featuring nine glorious dragons at Sunway theme parks: Sunway Lagoon and The Lost World of Tambun.

This year, Sunway Theme Parks promises an array of captivating experiences that Be ‘Long’ With You 龙旺伴你

Stunning Lunar New Year Performances to Delight

Get ready to be captivated by a trio of breathtaking Lunar New Year performances that promise to dazzle and delight.

Headlining the festivities is “The Return of Kung Fu Dragon,” a spectacular showcase taking centre stage.

Meanwhile, experience pure joy on the floating island with “Joyful of New Year,” a performance that promises to elevate spirits and spread happiness.

Adding to the enchantment is “The Wind of the Bloom”, another mesmerizing act on the main stage, where the gentle breeze of celebration and tradition comes together.

This celebration is a remix of traditional, diverse forces and confederating moves, ensuring a unique and harmonious experience for all.

Dragons Arise: Revealing the Nine Dragons

A unique feature of this year’s celebration is the inclusion of nine majestic dragons, symbolizing strength, power, and good fortune.

Among these, three will grace the skies above Sunway Lagoon: a 577 feet dragon constituting red lanterns at SDG walk, a majestic dragon adorned in vibrant shades of blue and green levitating the pearl, its majestic scales shimmering as it faces the morning sun with an awe-inspiring grace at the Main Piazza.

An impressive six will be at the Sunway Lost World Of Tambun: Lightning Dragon, Fossil Dragon, Air Dragon, and Water Dragon will be at the Luminous Forest, a gigantic lantern dragon at the main entrance cat bridge, and Saphira Dragon at the hot spring.

Each dragon is meticulously crafted to capture the spirit of Chinese New Year, making them not only awe-inspiring but also symbolic of the prosperity and good fortune that the Year of the Dragon brings.

Ong Lai Festival at Sunway Lagoon

The event boasts an array of activities to engage guests of all ages. On February 10 and 11 February, guests can explore a vibrant flea market offering an assortment of traditional and modern items, such as craft and handmade Chinese New Year items.

The atmosphere will be further energized by some splendid lion dance performances, symbolizing good luck and fortune.

One of the highlights of the celebration is the enchanting LED dragon dance, a dazzling showcase of light and colour that promises to captivate audiences. As the night sky comes alive, the fireworks will illuminate the surroundings, adding to the festive ambience.

The biggest musical fireworks in Malaysia will mark the end of the festivities, presenting guests with a fantastic and memorable experience.

Guests can also indulge in cultural performances throughout the event. The 24 festive drum performances promise to be a rhythmic delight, creating an electrifying atmosphere that harmonizes with the spirit of the Chinese New Year.

Adding a touch of traditional charm, the Sichuan Opera performances will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The Mysterious 9th Dragon

To immerse yourself in this festive atmosphere, the ninth dragon can only be seen on 10 and 11 February at Sunway Lagoon.

Do not miss out on any chance to capture the 9th Dragon, as it will be dashing to the volcano and fireworks will gracefully unfold in the velvet expanse of the night sky.

Join Sunway for an adrenaline-pumped lunar bash, marking the Year of the Dragon in grand style! Get your tickets on the official Sunway Lagoon or Sunway Lost World of Tambun web pages before they sell out!

