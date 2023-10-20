Have A Spooky Halloween With The Latest G-SHOCKxTemple Of Skate Collaboration Wristwatch

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a dynamic fusion of style and innovation, G-SHOCK and Temple of Skate—a collection of skate art illustrated by Singaporean-based artist Tuck Wai—are thrilled to announce a unique and exclusive collaboration timepiece with an innovative blend of style, culture, and functionality.

This collaboration marries Temple of Skate’s distinctive artistic influences drawn from vintage skateboard graphics of the late ‘80s, Lowbrow, and Japanese art with the timeless CASIO G-SHOCK DW-5600 watch.

The result is a harmonious blend that encapsulates the spirit of adventure, offering enthusiasts of both brands a sleek and trendy timepiece known as the G SHOCK x Temple of Skate DW-5600TOS.

This exceptional timepiece boasts a classic black aesthetic adorned with the Temple of Skate logo contrasted with the silver background of the watch face. The watch strap bears the tagline “THRILLS & SPILLS”, serving as a reminder to wearers that it’s time for an exciting adventure.

EL Backlight Illuminates A Smiley Pumpkin

With a press of the light button, the EL backlight reveals a smiley pumpkin, adding a dash of edginess to your timekeeping experience. It’s a subtle nod to the rebellious spirit of skateboarding.

Special Case Back Engraving

The timepiece’s case back proudly features a specially engraved Temple of Skate logo along with the smiley pumpkin design, an iconic symbol of the Halloween season.

Special Packaging

To enhance the overall experience, the timepiece comes in special packaging, including a wood-coloured outer box and a white inner case. These are accentuated with the smiley pumpkins and the Temple of Skate, creating a fun and exciting experience from opening the box.

The G-SHOCK x Temple of Skate DW-5600TOS will be available from October 20 onwards from the Casio Malaysia website, G-SHOCK stores, G-Factory and Casio Authorised Dealers.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.