G-SHOCK Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 88rising & Pop-Up Tour Across Southeast Asia

Marking a remarkable milestone in 40th-anniversary celebrations this year, G-SHOCK, distinguished for its groundbreaking timepieces, is set to captivate audiences at its regional pop-up tour, with Singapore as its first stop followed by Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia.

The pop-up will showcase the G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary lineup including the Clear Remix series, Remaster Black series, Recrystallized series, Adventurer’s Stone series, Flare Red series, and G-SHOCK x Eric Haze collaboration watch.

Rooted in the spirit of Toughness that G-SHOCK has become synonymous with, this popup event will transport visitors through an immersive journey, akin to time travel, providing them with a glimpse into the evolution of toughness.

Starting from the birth of the pioneering G-SHOCK DW-5600C in 1983, which marked a milestone in digital watch technology, to its current iconic status as a symbol of both durability and innovation (GA 2100), visitors will have the chance to witness the brand’s incredible transformation.

In collaboration with renowned music collective, 88rising, the pop-up will showcase an exclusive display of artist portraits featuring iconic figures such as Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Spence Lee, Dumbfounded, Ylona Garcia, Milli, Atarashii Gakko!, Niki and Stephanie Poetri.

These portraits exemplify the synergy between the artist’s roots of origin and representation of modern toughness, embodying the essence of G-SHOCK’s legacy.

G-SHOCK also breaks the record for the number of 88rising artists featured in a brand campaign.

At the pop-up, attendees can acquire exclusive G-SHOCK x 88rising limited edition t-shirts.

These unique t-shirts are solely available during the event and are subject to stock availability.

The G-SHOCK ‘Rooted in Toughness’ S.E.A pop-up tour is set to create a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere that resonates with both G-SHOCK and 88rising fans and youths regionally, while also introducing a new generation to the brand’s legacy.

S.E.A pop-up tour details:

● Singapore: 16 – 30 September 2023 @ ION Orchard, Singapore

● Indonesia: 11 – 22 October 2023 @ Central Park, Jakarta

● Thailand: 16 – 31 October 2023 @ CENTRALWORLD, Bangkok

● Philippines: 13 – 20 October 2023 @ BGC High Street, Manila

● Malaysia: 23 – 29 October 2023 @ Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur

