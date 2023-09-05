Kopiko Kicks It Up A Notch With Macchiato 3 In 1

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mayora Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Mayora), a true powerhouse in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its latest masterpiece under its Kopiko series – Kopiko Macchiato. This 3-in-1 coffee boasts a thick consistency, rich and intense aroma with the right amount of sweetness to cater to the discerning Malaysian taste buds – Kopi Pekat, Tak Manis Sangat.

The launch comes under the newly launched campaign ‘Inilah Kopiko Betul’, signifying that Kopiko Macchiato is the perfect coffee beverage for every coffee lover in Malaysia. Made with 2 portions of espresso coffee and 1 portion of creamy milk, this exquisite blend promises to deliver an intense coffee taste that will awaken the senses, leaving Malaysians with an expression of pure delight, “Inilah Kopiko Betul”.

(Credit: Kopiko)

“As Malaysians, we have a deep-rooted love and passion for coffee. The coffee culture is an integral part of our vibrant lifestyle, where we bond, share stories, and create lasting memories with our loved ones over a satisfying cup of coffee, be it at home or at our favourite kopitiam. Today, we are proud to introduce Kopiko Macchiato, a 3-in-1 coffee drink that embodies the true essence of this beloved coffee tradition and promises to be the perfect companion for our cherished coffee sessions,” said KK Ng, Country Manager, Mayora Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

“What truly sets Kopiko Macchiato apart is its magical balance of sweetness. It is a tribute to Mayora’s expertise as a coffee specialist and one of the largest coffee producers in Southeast Asia. We’ve mastered the art of infusing just the right amount of sweetness. This mesmerising brew strikes the perfect balance, making it an irresistible choice for coffee lovers in Malaysia,” added Ng.

The official launch of Kopiko Macchiato was celebrated via a live virtual event held on 25th August, hosted by Rasyidah and Juztyn Mah which saw over 1,800 viewers tuning in. During the event, viewers had the opportunity to win fantastic prizes worth more than RM10,000, including travel vouchers.

With the aim of delivering the finest coffee experience to Malaysians far and wide, and in line with the Inilah Kopiko Betul campaign, Kopiko will be hosting a nationwide giveaway whereby they will be giving out 1,000,000 cups of Kopiko coffee for Malaysians, starting 25th August until year-end.

Kopiko Macchiato is available nationwide in all major hypermarkets, supermarkets and grocery stores, priced at RM10.70. Keep an eye out for them in the coffee aisle and be sure to grab a pack and make your day rich, intense and with the right amount of sweetness. Alternatively, shop them on the Mayora Official Store on Lazada & Shopee.

For more updates and to learn about the giveaway locations, stay tuned to Kopiko’s Facebook, Instagram & TikTok (Kopiko Malaysia) or visit their website.

