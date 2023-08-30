SME Bank XCESS 2023: Business Matching Beyond Borders

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank (SME Bank) has announced that its highly anticipated annual flagship business matching event, SME Bank XCESS 2023, will return this year featuring a hybrid experience with participation from both local and international partners.

Slated on 21-22 September 2023 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, the game-changing event aims to empower and elevate SME businesses through strategic collaboration, networking, learning, and global business expansion opportunities.

As the global business landscape continues to evolve, SME Bank XCESS 2023 is set to open doors for SMEs and entrepreneurs via a revolutionary business matching platform that will transcend physical boundaries by combining both in-person and virtual participation. This dynamic platform will serve as a springboard for SMEs to gain invaluable insights from industry experts and establish valuable connections with strategic partners and exhibitors, expanding their access to resources, expertise, and market insights that can significantly enhance their growth trajectory. Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Wira (Dr.) Aria Putera Ismail

Elevating SMEs through Hybrid Collaboration and Virtual Connect

The 2023 edition of SME Bank XCESS presents a significant advancement in its program, unveiling a dynamic array of collaborative opportunities.

In this regard, SME Bank is orchestrating the participation of more than 60 strategic partners hailing from both local and international spheres. This concerted effort aims to facilitate substantive conversations and engagements between SMEs, entrepreneurs, and a diverse array of stakeholders, including government agencies, anchor corporations, retail and hypermarket entities, suppliers, importers, and market linkers. Head SME Bank Stakeholder Management, Hamdan Habibollah

Facilitating Access to Financing and Developmental Initiatives

Recognising the importance of financing for SME growth, SME Bank XCESS 2023 will provide a gateway for SMEs to explore various funding options and Beyond Financing programmes.

By bringing together Malaysian SMEs and entrepreneurs under one roof, this event creates an exceptional platform that encourages both virtual and in-person interactions between SMEs and experienced relationship managers from SME Bank.

These interactions aim to facilitate comprehensive financing and business solutions tailored to the diverse needs of entrepreneurs, ranging from social enterprise entities to larger corporations, including aspects beyond financing such as capacity building.

This effort is designed to empower SMEs in effectively navigating the funding landscape while equipping them with the tools for enhanced growth and success.

A noteworthy inclusion in this year’s event is the distinguished presence of the Centre for Entrepreneur Development and Research Sdn. Bhd. (CEDAR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SME Bank.

CEDAR’s participation underscores the bank’s commitment to equipping SMEs and entrepreneurs with a holistic approach to business growth through various entrepreneurship development programs that are specifically designed to nurture the inherent potential of SMEs, enhancing their capacity for sustained expansion within the nation’s vibrant economic landscape.

Connecting Global Business Prospects

Expanding upon the Cross-Border Partnership that enables virtual engagements and interactions between SMEs and the global market, XCESS 2023 introduces an avenue that will enable SMEs to showcase their products or services to international buyers through a newly launched initiative known as the XCESS Beyond Borders (XBB) program.

The XBB is expected to efficiently pave the way for new cross-border business opportunities for local SMEs, thus facilitating business expansion and long-term sustainability.

Showcasing Government Programmes and MECD Agencies

SME Bank XCESS 2023 will showcase a spectrum of innovative products, services, and solutions by agencies under the purview of the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (MECD) such as the Vendor Development Program (VDP), underscoring the government’s commitment to SME development and progress.

Registration for SME Bank XCESS 2023 is free and open to all. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking hybrid event that is set to redefine business matching. Secure your participation today by visiting https://smebankxcess2023.com/.

About SME Bank

SME Bank, established in 2005 is an agency under the supervision of the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (MECD). They aspire to be the leader in the Development of Financial Institutions (DFIs) by providing the best services that go beyond the concept of financing to the SME sector.

In line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy (DKN) 2030, SME Bank aims to contribute to the country’s economic growth through high-impact initiatives such as the adoption of digital technology and the Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0). For more information, please visit www.smebank.com.my.

