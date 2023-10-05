Here’s Why Local Businesses Are Your Launchpad To Success

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Attention, fresh graduates and job seekers! As you embark on your professional journey, you’re faced with the question: should you join a prestigious multinational corporation or dive headfirst into the vibrant world of local businesses?

While the allure of an established MNC might seem tempting, there are valuable lessons and exciting opportunities that only local enterprises and small and medium enterprises, or SMEs, can offer.

Did you know that local SMEs contribute a staggering 47.8% of total employment in Malaysia? It’s a thrilling ride filled with growth, freedom, and endless possibilities!

Freedom to explore and learn

One of the most exhilarating aspects of working at a local business is the freedom it offers. Unlike the structured environment of larger corporations, they often provide a flexible atmosphere where your ideas and contributions are valued.

Here, you can spread your wings and explore a wide range of tasks and responsibilities, transcending the boundaries of a specific job description. You’ll wear multiple hats, dip your toes into various departments, and gain a holistic understanding of how a business operates.

This kind of exposure is priceless, and it’s the knowledge that you’ll carry with you throughout your career.

Embracing responsibilities

At SMEs, you’ll quickly discover that size doesn’t dictate impact. In fact, working in a smaller team or a flat structure often means that you have more opportunities to take on significant responsibilities.

Your contributions have a direct impact on the company’s success, making each task feel meaningful and rewarding.

Whether it’s leading a project, managing a client relationship, or implementing a creative idea, you’ll find yourself entrusted with responsibilities that accelerate your growth and shape your professional identity.

Tight-knit teams and supportive environment

In the vast landscape of an MNC, it’s easy to feel like a small fish in a big pond. However, local businesses offer a different experience – a close-knit team dynamic where collaboration and friendship thrive.

Working closely with your colleagues fosters strong bonds and creates a supportive ecosystem where ideas flow freely and everyone’s contribution is acknowledged.

This nurturing environment not only accelerates personal growth but also enhances your interpersonal skills, allowing you to develop strong relationships and build a network of allies who will support you on your journey.

Rapid growth and learning

If you crave continuous growth and learning, local businesses are the place to be. The dynamic nature of small businesses ensures that you’re constantly adapting to new challenges and embracing innovation.

You’ll find yourself wearing the hat of a student, absorbing knowledge from seasoned professionals, and honing your skills through hands-on experiences.

The learning curve is steep, but the rewards are immeasurable. You’ll gain insights into various aspects of the business, from marketing and sales to finance and operations, broadening your skill set and shaping you into a versatile professional.

Fostering the entrepreneurial spirit

Working at a local business is like walking on the path of entrepreneurship, even if you don’t own the business.

The exposure to multiple aspects of the business, combined with the fast-paced environment, nurtures an entrepreneurial mindset within you. You learn to think critically, identify opportunities, and take calculated risks.

The experience gained from working in a local business equips you with the skills required to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. You become adaptable, resilient, and resourceful, making you a valuable asset in any future endeavour.

In the end, it’s not about the size of the company you work for – it’s about the lessons you learn, the skills you acquire, and the relationships you build along the way.

