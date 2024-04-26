PM Anwar Dismisses Claims Of Second Casino Licence For Forest City Project

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim laid his cards on the table, categorically rejecting rumours that a second casino licence would be considered for the Forest City development in Johor.

A casino could potentially attract more visitors and investors to Forest City, which has been largely deserted since its completion.

Instead, the Prime Minister is doubling down on his commitment to developing Forest City as a technology and innovation hub rather than relying on the luck of the draw that a casino might bring.

Speaking to reporters at a joint Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by the Communications and Housing and Local Government Ministries, Anwar labelled the claims as “untrue” and “lies.”

His statement comes in response to a news report suggesting that Berjaya founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Genting Group’s Tan Sri Lim Kok Tay were engaged in preliminary discussions with the government regarding opening a casino in Forest City.

The report, citing unnamed sources, claimed that Anwar had met with Tan and Lim last week and that the proposed casino project was intended to revitalize the US$100 billion (RM478.35 billion) Forest City development.

Balancing Moral Concerns and Economic Prospects in Forest City’s Casino Debate

Meanwhile, netizens commented that Anwar is known for his stance against gambling and its potential negative impact on society.

As such, he likely opposes the casino in Forest City due to moral and social concerns associated with gambling.

Considering the issue’s sensitivity, Anwar may also consider public opinion and sentiments about introducing a casino in Forest City.

Introducing a casino could lead to an increase in social issues such as problem gambling, addiction, and associated financial problems among the residents and visitors of Forest City.

Furthermore, a casino may create an unsustainable reliance on gambling revenue and divert resources from other potential economic development opportunities.

However, proponents argue that the economic advantages could outweigh the potential social risks with proper regulation and support systems in place.

While Singapore is harvesting billions, Malaysia is getting too little. A casino at Forest city shall take away part of Singapore's fortune and also share its tourism business amounting to billions each year. Making Forest city a place must visit when a tourist is in Singapore. — Calvin Lee (@usprotec) April 26, 2024

The Casino Controversy at Berjaya Hills

In the past, rumours have circulated about a potential second casino in Berjaya Colmar Tropicale, a French-themed resort located in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang,

However, these rumours seem to be unfounded.

In 2014, Tan announced plans to apply for a licence to operate a casino at Berjaya Hills Resort, a separate property from Berjaya Colmar Tropicale.

He argued that a casino at Berjaya Hills would create jobs and generate tax revenue for the country.

Tan’s attempt was unsuccessful due to public opposition.

The Genting Group holds the sole casino licence in Malaysia, which it has maintained since 1969.

The group operates the country’s only casino, located in Genting Highlands.

As gambling is a highly regulated sector in Malaysia, casino licences are subject to quarterly renewal at the discretion of the Finance Minister.

Forest City’s Future Uncertain

The future of Forest City, which commenced in 2015, remains uncertain.

The project was developed by Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd (CGPV), a joint venture between Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings (60% stake) and Esplanade Danga 88 Sdn Bhd (40% stake), an associate company of Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ).

It has faced various challenges, including financial difficulties and environmental concerns.

Some media outlets have dubbed Forest City a “ghost town” due to its low occupancy rates and deserted streets.

This is largely attributed to its focus on attracting foreign buyers, particularly from China, who have been unable to travel due to pandemic restrictions.

It has thus far completed 28,000 residential units, with the first man-made island, spanning 560 hectares, serving as the primary focus of the development.

In August 2023, the government designated Forest City as a special financial zone (SFZ) to attract foreign investment and boost economic growth.

The SFZ offers various incentives to businesses, including tax breaks, regulatory flexibility, and access to skilled talent.

