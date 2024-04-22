Honda City Hatchback: Where Advanced Tech Meets Sleek Design!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Honda Malaysia today announced the launch of its New City Hatchback, coming soon in the second quarter of 2024. The City Hatchback remains one of the top-selling hatchback models in the Non-National segment and the facelifted model is now open for bookings at all Honda dealerships nationwide.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hironobu Yoshimura said, “Back in 2021, Honda Malaysia created a milestone by introducing the City in Hatchback body type for the first time. This model gained instant popularity with its eye-catching design, advanced technology, and practicality.

“From city streets to open highways, this Energetic Hatchback has captured hearts since its 2021 debut, surpassing 28,700 units in sales and confirming its status as Malaysia’s ultimate hatchback sensation.”

10,300 units of City Hatchback sold last year

The City Hatchback was Honda Malaysia’s second model with the e:HEV technology, introduced in 2021. Since then, the e:HEV RS for City Hatchback contributed 16% to Honda Malaysia’s total hybrid sales to date, marking a significant contribution to the Company’s e:HEV model expansion in the market.

In 2023, Honda Malaysia sold a total of 10,300 units of City Hatchback, attaining a strong presence in the Non-National hatchback segment.

The facelifted City Hatchback receives upgrades in its overall looks and appearance, featuring a sleeker, more dynamic design that will inspire any onlooker.

The e:HEV RS variant takes it to the next level, boasting a sharper, more aggressive exterior that exudes pure excitement. This variant also additionally features a newly designed Honeycomb Front Grille, Front Lower Grille, and a bumper with a more aggressive appearance, including the Front Fog Garnish.

The e:HEV RS variant’s sporty appeal is further accentuated by a new sleek Rear Bumper Lower Garnish design, along with a captivating new design of Side Sill Garnish that adds a touch of sophistication to its overall sporty appearance.

A new exciting addition for the New City Hatchback e:HEV RS is the charming Berlina Black 16-inch Alloy Wheels which delivers a complete hot hatch look and feel that is impossible to ignore.

The RS variant is powered by the 1.5L e:HEV powertrain which delivers 109PS and 253Nm of torque, dominating torque performance in its class. Meanwhile, the 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC for petrol version produces 121PS of maximum output and 145Nm of torque.

This efficient engine continues to offer an ideal balance of “fun to drive” performance and exceptional fuel efficiency for a hatchback body type.

Honda SENSING

Safety and security features have been elevated in the New City Hatchback. Honda’s advanced safety technology, Honda SENSING is made available in all variants of the New City Hatchback with the additional feature of Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN). Meanwhile, the e:HEV RS variant receives an extra feature, which is the Low-Speed Follow (LSF) for a more convenient driving function.

The New City Hatchback is expected to appeal to young adults and professionals who value the balance of advanced technology, style, and practicality in their daily ride. It’s a car with the overall youthful package that caters to the current growing customer trends.

For more info, log on to www.honda.com.my.

