Penang Ranked As The 11th Most Affordable Destination Globally For UK Tourists

Throughout the years, Malaysia has consistently appeared in global rankings for its exquisite cuisine, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes.

Now, it’s Penang’s moment to take the spotlight on the world stage.

According to the 2024 Holiday Money Report, Penang has made a remarkable entry.

Previously unlisted, it now ranks 11th in the “World’s Most Cost-Effective Travel Destinations in 2024,” also securing the 4th position as the top destination in Asia.

The report identifies the world’s most economical travel destinations for UK holidaymakers through the Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer, which evaluates 40 resorts and cities.

It’s not just the cost of flights that will see travellers’ money go further; once on the ground, the affordability of meals, accommodation, and attractions in Penang means that travellers can enjoy a richer experience without worrying about overspending.

From exploring the vibrant streets of George Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to indulging in some of the world’s best street food for a fraction of the cost back home, Penang promises an enriching travel experience that’s as kind to your wallet as it is to your wanderlust.

Based on this indicator, Penang’s costs for eight individual items are as follows:

A cup of filter coffee – £2.32 (RM13.84)

Bottle/can of local beer – £3.39 (RM20.22)

Bottle/can of Coke/Pepsi – £1.70 (RM10.14)

Glass of wine – £4.47 (RM26.66)

1.5L bottled mineral water – £0.25 (RM1.49)

Sunscreen – £8.49 (RM50.65)

Mosquito repellent – £3.30 (RM19.68)

Three-course dinner for two – £50.65 (RM302.19)

In total, a tourist will spend approximately £74.57 (RM444.93) a day in Penang.

Other Budget-Friendly Gems: From Hoi An’s Top Spot to Tokyo’s Charm

At the forefront of 2024’s most cost-effective travel destinations is Hoi An, Vietnam, which leads with a travel cost of £51.18 (RM305.37).

This makes it one of only eight locations to witness a drop in local prices alongside currency depreciation.

This significant shift has propelled Hoi An from sixth place last year to the top spot this year.

Other Asian countries featured in the list include Tokyo and Japan, which secured 4th place, followed by Kuta in Bali, Indonesia, at 8th place.

Further down the list, Phuket, Thailand, finds itself at the 12th spot, with Delhi, India, closely behind at 13th.

The complete ranking of cities as per the report is as follows:

Hoi An, Vietnam £51.18 (RM305.37) Cape Town, South Africa £54.35 (RM324.29) Mombasa, Kenya £54.93 (RM327.75) Tokyo, Japan £59.05 (RM352.33) Algarve, Portugal £59.69 (RM356.15) Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt £61.37 (RM366.17) Sunny Beach, Bulgaria £62.49 (RM372.86) Kuta, Bali, Indonesia £63.31 (RM377.75) Marmaris, Turkey £66.07 (RM394.22) Paphos, Cyprus £73.32 (RM437.47) Penang, Malaysia £74.57 (RM444.93) Phuket, Thailand £77.77 (RM464.03) Delhi, India £77.84 (RM464.44) Costa del Sol, Spain £81.45 (RM485.98) Montego Bay, Jamaica £87.11 (RM519.75)

