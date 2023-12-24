PM Anwar Says Sorry: “Keling” Comment Not A Jab At Indians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clarified that his use of the term “Keling” was not meant as an insult.

Anwar explained that the term was taken from the historical text “Hikayat Hang Tuah,” highlighting Hang Tuah’s proficiency in various languages, including Malay, Arabic, Siamese, and “Keling.”

Historically, the term was from the Sanskrit word kalinga which was then a region in India.

But the word “keling” in Malaysia evolved to become a racial slur against Malaysian Indians, causing deep offence and resentment within the community.

Anwar, who said “bahasa keling” during a Temu Anwar Dialog Mahasiswa session at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), emphasized that his intention was not to offend any party and expressed regret if there was any misunderstanding.

He stated, “I am the last person to express derogatory remarks towards any race or religion.”

Forgiveness vs. Understanding: Netizens Take a Stand

It seems Anwar’s words have ruffled feathers and sparked a social media inferno.

DAP lawmaker Rajiv Rishyakaran took to the Twittersphere with a fiery jab, emphasizing the importance of respecting the concerns of minority communities.

The Bukit Gasing assemblyman highlighted that when a minority community deems a term insulting, it is crucial to acknowledge and respect their perspective rather than dictate how they should feel.

With all due respect PMX @anwaribrahim , when a minority community is telling you that it’s an insult, please respect it.



Not tell them how they should feel.



It’s important to understand why this term is insulting. https://t.co/nHkGeliZdm — Rajiv Rishyakaran (@rajiv4malaysia) December 23, 2023

The tweet sheds light on the significance of understanding why this term is considered offensive.

Netizens are split down the middle—some are shouting from the rooftops for everyone to move on post-Anwar’s apology, while others are digging in their heels, demanding more than just a “sorry.”

Membaca pun malas tapi nak hentam orang banyak membaca. Dia siap petik dari mana sumber dia sampaikan, siap mentioned lagi sumber tu bertulis.



Dia punya teruk macam anwar naik pentas terus jerit K word kuat-kuat. https://t.co/ULhQweR56S — GOONS (@goonszul) December 23, 2023

Will this be a turning point for Malaysia’s delicate dance with racial and ethnic sensitivities?

Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure — Anwar is not the first prime minister to use the word keling.

In 2018, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad apologised for using the term, expressing that he never intended to insult anyone.

He conveyed his regret to the Indian community and apologised if his words had caused any distress.

