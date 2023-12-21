Aussie Fisherman Claims He Found Wing Of MH370

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It has been almost a decade since Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 went missing. The plane, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, went missing en route from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Beijing, China.

Despite an extensive and most expensive ocean search, no trace of the plane has been found.

There have been reports of its debris being found and most recently, an Australian fisherman claimed to have found a huge piece of the missing plane.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kit Oliver shared how he discovered the wing of an aircraft when he went fishing back in September or October of 2014, just months after the flight had disappeared.

“It was a bloody great wing of a big jet airliner,” said Oliver to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’ve questioned myself; I’ve looked for a way out of this. I wish to Christ I’d never seen the thing… but there it is. It was a jet’s wing,” he added.

The 77-year-old was certain of this because he had also found a pilot’s license, which he believed belonged to one of the two pilots of MH370.

His former colleague, George Currie, who witnessed the discovery, supported Oliver’s claims, noting how heavy the wing was.

“It was incredibly heavy and awkward. It stretched out the net and ripped it. It was too big to get up on the deck,” he said.

“As soon as I saw it I knew what it was. It was obviously a wing, or a big part of it, from a commercial plane. It was white, and obviously not from a military jet or a little plane.”

As such, they were forced to cut the $20,000 net as they were unable to get the plane piece onto their vessel. The trawler’s engine of his vehicle had reportedly deepened and the exhaust temperature rose.

If the authorities are interested, Oliver is more than willing to give the details of where he found the wing.

The discovery was made about 55km off the south-east coast of South Australia. The area was Oliver’s secret trawling for fishes.

However, according to Oliver, the authorities may not be interested as they had not previously taken an interest when he approached them back in 2014.

In fact, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) told him that the wing was probably part of a shipping container from a Russian ship in the area.

Regardless, Oliver is happy to have come forward about the discovery. He believes that the information can help bring closure to the families of the victims of MH370 by confirming the fate of their loved ones.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.