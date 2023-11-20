Our Wushu Athlete Is Now World No 1!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Wong Weng Son is now a world champion – thanks to his recent win at the 2023 World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. The 31-year-old athlete bagged Malaysia’s first gold medal this year after beating Indonesia’s Seraf Naro Siregar.

Wong came in first place after scoring 9.826 points, beating Seraf who earned the silver medal with 9.803 points, and fellow Malaysian, Clement Ting, who claimed third place with 9.800 points.

Wushu Federation Of Malaysia

Wong’s win was a glorious and meaningful one as he had only previously won a silver medal in the same event in 2019.

But overall, this victory marks his second time taking home the gold medal at the world meet, having first earned the medal at the same event in Kazan, Russia in 2017.

The championships also proved to be a fruitful experience for other Malaysian wushu athletes that evening.

Wushu Federation Of Malaysia

Besides Wong’s gold medal, the national team also won one silver and bronze from Clement Ting Su Wei (men’s daoshu and gunshu) and a bronze medal (men’s nanquan) from Calvin Lee Wan Leong.

Malaysia also won three silver from Low Ying Ying (women’s changquan and daoshu silver) and Sydney Chin Sy Xuan, and one bronze (women’s nangun) from Tan Cheng Min.

Wushu Federation Of Malaysia

This overall, puts us at fifth place in terms of medal standings this year – having a total of 10 medals – one gold, five silver, and four bronze medals.

This may change as there is still one day left of the competition.

Regardless, we are all very incredibly proud of the national Wushu team. Congratulations on your impressive wins at the 2023 World Wushu Championships!

