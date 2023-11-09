[Watch] Chinese-Indian Couple’s Inter-Ethnic Malay Wedding Warms Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Chinese-Indian couple recently celebrated their union in a traditional Malay wedding banquet in Putrajaya.

The groom’s cousin shared a video of the wedding on TikTok, which went viral and moved many viewers with its message of unity and inclusivity.

The groom and bride, accompanied by their parents, walked into the banquet hall wearing Malay dresses and saris.

The groom’s Chinese mother, who has embraced Islam, wore a traditional Chinese cheongsam to attend her son’s wedding, while his father wore Malay attire.

Guests of various races were present at the scene, reflecting the rich diversity of Malaysian culture and making the wedding even more unique.

Embracing Unity and Celebrating Diversity: A Viral Inter-Ethnic Malay Wedding Banquet in Malaysia

Netizens blessed the newlyweds and praised the wedding as the epitome of “One Malaysia,” where all races come together happily.

Many predicted that the couple’s future children would be beautiful and handsome mixed-race babies who could speak multiple languages and celebrate festivals of various races.

The inter-ethnic Malay wedding banquet showcased the warmth and acceptance of multiculturalism in Malaysia, where people of different races and religions can unite harmoniously and celebrate each other’s traditions and cultures.

Good Morning Everyone!



Let's open today's discussion with a new topic:



INTERRACIAL MARRIAGE

esp. Malay & Chinese



or in malay, KAHWIN CAMPUR



experiences, opinions, thoughts, questions are welcomed 🤓



📸 chrystan_x pic.twitter.com/k5kaR9UWcl — Rakyat: #curatorMY (@twt_malaysia) March 9, 2021

Interracial marriages in Malaysia have been on the rise in recent years, showcasing the country’s warmth and acceptance of multiculturalism.

According to data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the percentage of inter-racial marriages has been increasing.

In 2019, almost 11% of marriages in Malaysia (22,134 out of 203,821) were between brides and grooms of different ethnic groups, an increase from 9% in 2018.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.