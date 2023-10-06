PIBG Fees Debate Sparks Controversy Online: Who’s To Blame?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A man’s complaint about the cost of Parent Teacher Association (PIBG) fees for his child’s school has sparked controversy online.

The man, who earns a monthly salary of RM1,500 and has a wife who suffered a stroke and is unable to work, expressed his inability to afford the fees, which he claimed were more than RM100 per school year.

The man posted his complaint on a Facebook group, sarcastically thanking the unity government.

The man’s post has sparked a debate among Malaysians about education’s affordability and PIBG fees’ role in supporting schools.

He received backlash from netizens criticising him for linking the family association fees to the government.

One user, “@donebekap,” also a member of a school’s PIBG committee, pointed out that the fees are set by PIBG itself and advised the man to attend a meeting to express his dissatisfaction and request a reduction in fees.

Education Ministry’s Commitment to Alleviating Financial Burdens

Regardless of who is right or wrong, the incident sheds light on the persistent difficulties that numerous families in Malaysia encounter in affording education and associated costs.

It also underscores the importance of open communication and collaboration between parents, schools, and government bodies to address these issues.

The Education Ministry has stepped in to address concerns and clarify the situation.

According to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, the ministry is committed to ensuring that PIBG fees do not become a burden for parents.

Fadhlina emphasized that the ministry constantly monitors schools to ensure they comply with the stipulated procedures regarding PIBG fees.

