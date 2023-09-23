[Watch] Video of Crying Boy Selling Nasi Lemak At Night Goes Viral, Sparks Concern About Child Labor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video of a young boy crying while selling nasi lemak on the beach at night has gone viral, raising concerns about child labour in Malaysia.

The video, shared on social media, shows the boy asking passersby to buy his food while tearfully explaining that his brother won’t let him go home until he sells out.

#fypシ゚viral #f #nasilemak #viral ♬ original sound – Sq @sjbkim Ibu bapa sekarang please stop forcing your kids selling for your own sake. Ceritanya macam ni, kami tengah healing tepi pantai actually and dah nak balik. Tiba-tiba budak ni datang terus menangis sambil cakap penat, belilah nasi lemak rm1 je. Abang tak bagi balik selagi tak habiskan then terus menangis. Mula-mula slow je, lama-lama makin kuat nangis. So kami decide nak tolong jual jerrr. Tolong la ehh ibu bapa, kalau dorang cakap dah penat tolong la jangan paksa. Lagipun kerja – kerja ni bukan umur dorang untuk buat semua ni. Dorang patut main dan tidur je kat rumah😭. #fyp

According to the video’s owner, who shared the footage on TikTok, the boy approached them crying and said that his brother had forced him to sell nasi lemak and was very tired.

The video owner and his friend sympathised with the boy’s situation and bought some food from him.

The video has sparked outrage among netizens, who have criticized parents for forcing their children to work and called for action against child labour.

Some have suggested that irresponsible individuals may use children to promote products and gain public sympathy.

The need for children to be at home, not engaged in labour

Child labour is a serious issue in Malaysia, where many children are forced to work to support their families.

The government has taken steps to combat child labour, but the problem persists, particularly in agriculture, construction, and domestic work.

As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder of the need to address the issue of child labour in Malaysia and ensure that children are not forced to work in unsafe or exploitative conditions.

We might not see it clearly the figure of child labour in Malaysia. 24.3 million children currently are forced to work in Eastern Asia and South-Eastern Asia collectively. And, it is no secret that Malaysia has also contributed to these numbers (Wiki Impact, 2021). pic.twitter.com/csciVi77Tl — MRA.Official (@Officialtwitmra) June 12, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.