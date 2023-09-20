Choco-lot of Trouble: Single Mom Spends Aid Money on Non-Essential Snacks, Raises Concerns

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are some low-income families making unwise choices when spending aid money?

In a recent incident, a single mother receiving aid made some questionable choices in her spending habits.

The single mother received more than RM100 in aid, but rather than using it wisely, she spent a significant portion on non-essential goods such as chocolates, lollipops, and scented tea drinks.

This raised concerns among social activist Syed Azmi Alhabshi and other community members who work with NGOs to support struggling families.

Syed Azmi pointed out that for organizations assisting impoverished families, the challenge lies in providing sufficient aid and addressing the unwise consumption patterns exhibited by some recipients.

He emphasized that it is crucial to guide these families in making informed purchasing decisions, particularly those who do not have a steady source of income.

Unwise Consumption Patterns and Justifications: A Closer Look at the Single Mother’s Spending Habit

The mother’s receipt revealed she had spent more than RM80 on non-essential items, including packaged herbal tea drinks, satay fish snacks, and chocolates.

When questioned about her choices, the mother explained that her child was crying uncontrollably in the store, and she resorted to buying candies and chocolates to comfort the child.

She admitted that her response to the situation may have been overly extravagant.

The single mother also mentioned that she planned to buy rice the following day as it was inconvenient to carry while riding a motorcycle on that particular day.

Syed Azmi disclosed that the aid recipient is a single mother of four children whose ex-husband has been imprisoned for criminal offences since 2021.

In an interview with the online media outlet mStar, Syed Azmi highlighted the continued financial assistance provided to the mother due to her young child and the circumstances surrounding her failed attempt at starting a business.

When questioned about her purchase of unnecessary snacks, he expressed frustration with the mother’s tendency to provide irrelevant excuses.

The mother defended her choices by buying a packaged scented tea drink for RM2.55 because she was extremely thirsty and had no refrigerator at home.

Similarly, she justified buying a pack of lollipops for RM5.20, explaining that it was for her child’s enjoyment.

In addition to these items, the single mother also spent RM4.80 on satay fish snacks and RM2.95 on chocolates, bringing the total spent on non-essential snacks to RM15.50.

Meanwhile, netizens commented that It’s not wrong to buy snacks, but limiting it to one type each time when buying groceries is important.

Promoting Financial Literacy and Responsible Spending Habits Among Aid Recipients”

While Syed Azmi acknowledged the reasons provided by the mother, he emphasized the need for her to prioritize purchasing enough necessities to sustain her family for a month.

He acknowledged that snacks can be a part of a child’s life but stressed that limits should be in place.

Syed Azmi clarified that he has no authority to interfere with how aid funds are spent but believes it is important to understand and offer suggestions for improvement.

He expressed his commitment to educating aid recipients about making responsible money choices.

Despite the single mother’s unwise spending habits, Syed Azmi appreciated her willingness to acknowledge her extravagance and recognize her mistake.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of financial literacy and responsible spending for those receiving aid to maximize its impact on improving their lives.

6 PUNCA ANAK MUDA TIADA SIMPANAN



1. Gaji B40, taste T20

2. Suka berhutang(konsep guna dahulu Bayar kemudian)

3. Dapat gaji Bayar hutang, Baki belanja Masih tak cukup Dan hutang lagi.

4. Pakai kereta ikut kemahuan Dan kemampuan.

5. Melabur tanpa ilmu.

6. Biar hutang asal bergaya — Aiman Hakim bin Mohamed Abdul Kadir (@EmasPakarab) June 17, 2023

