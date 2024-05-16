“My Husband Is A Pedophile But…” – Woman Tells Zayan Radio

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the Indian culture, there is a saying which goes: Mata, Pitha, Guru, Deivam (Mother, Father, Teacher, God).

The purpose of the saying is to show the importance of parents’ roles in a child’s life.

A shocking “confession” on a radio show recently has been widely discussed on social media and sheds light on whether some parents today are truly doing right by their children.

Zayan FM (a Malay radio channel) shared a video of a caller named Nur, a mother of a daughter and a son, who told her story of how she had to abort her third child after finding out that her husband was a paedophile.

She revealed this traumatic experience in the Deep Chat segment with radio presenter Fynn Jamal.

According to Nur, the decision was made after her 12-year-old daughter revealed her husband’s heinous behaviour early during her third pregnancy.

“At the end of 2021, I was confirmed to be pregnant with my third child. At the end of the same year, there was a big trauma in my life when my first child told me something that surprised me.

“From that conversation, I came to know that my husband is a paedophile,” she claimed on the radio show.

Nur was traumatised and went into depression as she did not expect such an incident to happen to her daughter.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I really couldn’t accept the situation. Because of that great trauma, I decided not to have the child.

“I’m afraid that the child I’m carrying will go through the same thing as her sister and brother,” Nur explained again.

However, what was even more shocking is the fact that Nur is still with her husband.

The reason she gave for this was because she still believes that her husband is a good person.

She further explained that she agreed with her family to get her husband treated and added that she sees changes in her husband.

Surprised by the decision taken by the woman, Fynn asked the woman to think about the feelings of her daughter who was a victim.

“Nur, put aside your husband, but have you ever asked your daughter? She has to see her father’s face,” Fynn asked the woman.

Fynn explained again that a mother should side with her child rather than her husband because the victim can face the trauma of the consequences of the cursed act.

According to Fynn, victims of sexual assault can face other problems such as lack of self-confidence.

She added that she understood that some women refused to come out of the crisis due to several factors such as financial factors and family support.

“But there are many Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) that can assist such mothers. It’s hard to get out of the ordinary but choose your child,” she explained.

