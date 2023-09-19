58-Year-Old Malaysian Nets RM105K Pufferfish In Local Fishing Competition 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A man from Terengganu recently took home RM105K after winning a local fishing competition. Zahri Mamat walked away with the contest prize for catching a pufferfish that weighed over 5.2 kilograms.

The competition, according to Harian Metro, was held at Pantai Rhu 10 in Penarik in conjunction with Malaysia Day. Zahri won the title after beating over 2,000 participants in the competition.

The Terengganu native, however, was surprised that he made it that far in the tournament. When he was announced as the winner, he thought it was a dream as he had only caught a pufferfish.

“Previously, if I caught a pufferfish, I would release it as it was considered worthless. But in the competition, it was very valuable,” he said.

Zahri revealed that his first choice was initially a swordfish. He had prepared a shrimp as his bait. But upon inserting his rod in the river, his bait was eaten by a pufferfish instead.

“The first time the bait was eaten, the line broke. So I immediately changed to a special line specially meant for catching pufferfish.

“My strategy proved to be effective as the pufferfish ate the bait and I managed to reel it in,” said the winner happily.

Burden lifted

While this may come as a surprise to Zahri, many of his friends and family members were not taken aback by his victory. This is because this is not the first time he has won a tournament with such a generous prize.

In 2010, he took home over RM22,000 when he came in as the winner of his first local fishing competition.

As such, Zahri intends to save the prize money for retirement. He also plans to spend some of it on his family and friends, treating them to a good time.

“After 13 years I won again but with a bigger prize, I will use the money for my old age, and I will also spend some with my family and friends.”

In addition to Zahri, the tournament’ second place went to Mohd Nabil Mamat Yunus from Pasir Putih, Kelantan who bagged RM10,000 after catching a pufferfish weighing over 3.6kg.

