RXP.KL’s Other World Exhibition Takes Visitors On An Immersive Journey Through Various Dimensions

RXP.KL, a new art space in Kuala Lumpur’s iconic RexKL, is set to open on 20 September.

The art space, co-founded by Sébastien Jurkowski and Eugene Yeo, aims to redefine what an art gallery can be by offering an immersive journey that takes visitors through various dimensions, such as cosmic, natural, urban, and abstract.

Sébastien Jurkowski, CEO and Creative Director of RXP.KL aims to create exhibitions that ignite discovery and inspiration among art enthusiasts, young innovators, and travellers looking for authentic creative, cultural, and shared experiences.

The exhibition is divided into three main parts: “Annihilation,” “Foreign Nature,” and “Yume.”

“Foreign Nature” explores intricate fractals that unveil the universe’s hidden geometry while accompanied by Ben Lukas Boysen’s specially composed soundtrack.

“Yume” invites visitors to journey through history’s cherished artworks, reimagining traditional masterpieces through projection and motion.

The “Yume” exhibit at RXP.KL allows visitors to explore history’s most beloved artworks through projection and motion, providing a fresh perspective on traditional masterpieces. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The “Annihilation” exhibit seamlessly blends dance, technology, and music to create a mesmerizing tale that explores the intersection of innovation and consequences.

This exhibit vividly portrays humanity’s complex relationship with technology by taking visitors to a realm where these two converge.

The art space will utilize technologies like Unreal Engine 5, TouchDesigner, spatial audio systems, and Lidar (light detection and ranging) sensors.

RXP.KL aims to revolutionize traditional art experiences and transform the historic cinema into a renewed hub for cultural exchange and community engagement. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

These technologies enable the art to breathe and evolve, inviting visitors to become co-creators in unfolding narratives.

The public can purchase tickets for the exhibition on RXP.KL’s website.

The art space will be available for three months, ending on 20 January 2024.

A community and cultural hub occupying a historical site

RexKL is a refurbished heritage building in Kuala Lumpur that was once a cinema.

It is now a multi-purpose space that houses various events, markets, and exhibitions.

Its iconic status comes from its unique blend of old and new architecture and its role in promoting arts and culture in the city, making it a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

RexKL was originally built in 1947 as one of the first theatres in the country.

The cinema was rebuilt after a fire in 1972 as a state-of-the-art single-screen theatre with over a thousand seating capacity.

