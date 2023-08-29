Senior Citizen’s Body Found Wrapped In Curtain Near Petaling Jaya Condo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tragedy struck as the body of an elderly man was discovered in the vicinity of a condominium in the PJS10 area in Petaling Jaya.

The grim discovery was made at approximately 2am on Saturday (26 August).

The body had been wrapped in a curtain and dumped beside a road not far from his house.

The victim exhibited signs of injuries to his head and a fractured left hand. Notably, his chest bore bruises.

Furthermore, bloodstains marred both the wall of the victim’s house and the door to his bedroom. Traces of dragging were also discernible on the floor of the living room.

Curiously, a vehicle linked to the incident displayed conspicuous bloodstains, suggesting it was used in transporting the deceased.

The Star said they learned that the main suspect involved in the murder is the victim’s son, however, cops have not confirmed this.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said a press conference will be held today, Tuesday (August 29) to expound upon this perplexing case.

