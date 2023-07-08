Penang Cafe Sparks Pricing Debate With RM48.70 English Breakfast

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A recent Facebook post about an English breakfast priced at RM48.70 has sparked a debate among netizens.

The post, which originated from a coffee shop in Penang, showed that the breakfast consisted of 2 sausages, 3 slices of bacon, white mushrooms, beans in tomato sauce, bread and butter, and cherry tomatoes.

The post also revealed that the price of RM48.70 included a service charge and service tax, and the original breakfast price was RM42.

Despite this, some netizens questioned whether charging close to RM50 for a Western-style breakfast was reasonable.

Chinese daily Sin Chew reported that the cafe manager later clarified that the price and introduction of the food were already listed on the menu, and he did not understand why the customer had eaten it before complaining.

Manager Defends Cafe’s Pricing, Offers Customers a Chance to Provide Feedback

The manager claimed that in the English breakfast, one pork sausage cost RM7, two pieces cost RM14, and bacon cost RM2.

The English breakfast had been available for half a year and offered unlimited coffee or tea until 11.30 am.

The manager also said that if customers had any opinions on the meals or prices, they could reflect them on the spot.

While some netizens found the breakfast meal expensive, many were still willing to patronize the cafe.

Others joked that they would rather sleep until noon on weekends to save money on breakfast.

Whether the price of an English breakfast close to RM50 is reasonable or not remains a subjective matter.

However, customers must check the menu and prices before ordering to avoid surprises.

