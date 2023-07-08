3-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Boyfriend After Vomiting On Sofa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A 3-year-old boy was tragically beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend after vomiting on the sofa at the boyfriend’s residence.

The incident occurred on the morning of July 6th in Malacca, Malaysia.

According to Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit, the deceased’s mother had sent him to her boyfriend’s residence at 5:30 am so that he could take medicine.

However, the boy was vomiting at the time.

The boyfriend became angry when the boy vomited on his sofa.

At 6:20 am, the boyfriend informed the mother that her son had accidentally fallen and became unconscious.

The two then took the boy to the hospital, where he was given emergency rescue, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, for 1 hour and 10 minutes.

However, he could not survive and was pronounced dead at 9:15 am.

Autopsy Report Reveals Physical Injuries

The autopsy report showed that the boy had physical injuries, including injuries to his body and head.

As a result, the police arrested the deceased’s mother and her boyfriend for investigation.

The boyfriend later confessed to being violent towards the boy, kicking and pressing his abdomen several times because his vomit had stained his beloved sofa.

The suspect’s rough actions caused the head and internal organs of the deceased to rupture.

The police are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(A) of the Children Act and Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

This tragic incident has shocked and saddened the local community, and our thoughts are with the deceased’s family during this difficult time.

