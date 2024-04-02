STR Cash Aid Goes Up 20%, Phase 2 Payments Start Tomorrow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Phase 2 of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) to 8.4 million recipients will begin distribution tomorrow (3 April).

The Finance Ministry said payments ranging from RM100 to RM650 will be sent to existing and new recipients’ bank accounts in stages. Alternatively, they can opt to receive cash at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches.

According to The Star, the government has increased the allocation for the targeted subsidy programme under STR Phase 2 by 20%, totalling RM1.5 billion compared to RM1.2 billion last year.

Meanwhile, the government is also giving a special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM500 to civil servants of Grade 56 and below, including contract appointees. Government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans, will receive RM250.

Are you eligible for STR?

To register or check your eligibility status for STR, head over to the official STR portal at https://bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my.

Those who have not registered are in luck because the government has started a new approach to open registration for STR 2024 throughout the year to allow more people to benefit from government assistance.

The Finance Ministry expects the number of eligible recipients to increase this year based on the ongoing new applications and information updates.

As always, be wary of unverified links from irresponsible parties when looking for information on the STR programme.

