Google Temporarily Shuts Down RM Currency Converter Due To Technical Glitches

Google’s temporary suspension of functionalities, including the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) currency converter widget, aims to address various technical issues and is not prompted by any specific directive.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil disclosed that Google conveyed this decision subsequent to discussions with Bank Negara Malaysia, emphasising the preventive nature of the action to mitigate potential inaccuracies in displaying RM exchange rates, according to Bernama.

Fahmi stated that he personally engaged with Google to ensure the matter received attention.

“There were indeed certain aspects that required rectification. However, we view this as a positive step forward as it is geared towards ensuring the integrity of Google’s data,” Fahmi stated.

He further conveyed that Google plans to reinstate the display of RM exchange rates following the completion of necessary processes. Fahmi urged all stakeholders to refrain from levying baseless allegations or implying external influences on Google’s actions.

This year, Google had inaccurately quoted the Ringgit’s exchange rate twice, on 6 February and 15 March, respectively, sparking controversy on social media platforms.

This article was originally published on our tech-focused sister-site, TechTRP.

