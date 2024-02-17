TRP
Police Look For Man Who Clung To Back Of Moving Trailer On The Highway
Police Look For Man Who Clung To Back Of Moving Trailer On The Highway

On Friday, a man with a backpack was spotted clinging onto the back of a moving trailer at the second link highway heading towards Senai.

February 17, 2024

Police are currently tracking down a man who was filmed hanging onto the rear of a moving trailer yesterday (16 February) on the highway.

The curious incident took place at 10am at kilometre 35 of the second link highway heading towards Senai.

In the viral video, a man carrying a backpack could be seen standing and holding himself upright at the back of the moving trailer. It’s not yet known where the man ended up after the journey.

Initial investigations by the police revealed that the 36-year-old Scania lorry driver did not realize a man was hanging at the back of the vehicle. The lorry from Kangkar Pulai was heading towards the Senai Industrial Area.

The driver was only aware of the issue after his friend sent him the viral video. He had also given a statement to aid police in the investigation.

Kulai district police chief, Superintendent Tan Seng Lee, urged any witnesses about the man to contact the police or the investigating officer at 0167573507.

The case is being investigated under Section 47(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 336 of the Penal Code.

