Four Women In “Hot Daddy” Video Scandal Plead Guilty, Fined

Four women linked to the “Hot Daddy” scandal were fined between RM2,500 and RM4,800 by three Magistrates’ Courts in Kuala Lumpur on charges of possessing obscene videos.

Unemployed Nurnabilah Ayuni Hanafi, 22; tour guide Amira Natasha Mohammad, 26; university student Nur A’liaa Muhamad Rosly, 22, and marketing executive Farah Adila Hanum Khairuddin, 36, were fined by three judges after pleading guilty to the charge.

It is understood that Nurnabilah Ayuni and Amira Natasha were each fined RM3,000, while Nur A’liaa was fined RM4,800 and Farah Adila was fined RM2,500.

The court also ordered all the accused to be imprisoned for between one and six months if they fail to pay the fine.

Two other women who also face the same fate are accountant Norfatihah Ramle, 30, and college student Felecia Lisa Nandong, 21.

However, both pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin and Magistrate M S Arunjothy.

The court then allowed Norfatihah to be bailed at RM3,000 while Felecia Lisa (RM2,000) with one surety.

According to the charge sheet they were all charged with possessing pornographic video for the purpose of showing it publicly.

The offence was committed at the office of the D7 department of the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 5pm, 30 January.

The charge was framed under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code which if convicted can be punished with a maximum of three years imprisonment or a fine or both.

Earlier, the media reported that six women were arrested to assist investigation related to the extreme video of Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, 32, or more popularly known as Hot Daddy and Daddy Ash.

According to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, all the women aged 21 to 36 were arrested last week in the second phase of Ops Daddy.

“The investigation found that the six women did it (sex) voluntarily, there was no coercion and some were motivated by profit.

“All of them were remanded to help the investigation to find other individuals involved in the production of sex videos,” he told the media.

