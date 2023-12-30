No New Year Countdown In Some Major Spots Across Klang Valley In A Show Of Solidarity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The year 2023 is coming to an end, and many are preparing to welcome 2024, which would normally include a New Year’s Eve countdown and party.

However, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, the federal government will not be having a New Year’s Eve celebration as a sign of solidarity for Palestine and as a sign of respect for the flood victims in several states in Malaysia.

“However, at the state government and local authority levels, there may be celebration programmes suited to their local environments,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

It looks like some of the well-known shopping malls in the Klang Valley are also showing respect for the difficulties faced by many at the moment.

KLCC posted an update on their Instagram page stating that they won’t be having any fireworks or New Year’s Eve celebration this 31 December.

“The last few months of 2023 have been challenging for so many across the globe. In solidarity with everyone going through unimaginable challenges and difficult times, KLCC The Place will not be hosting our usual year-end celebrations with a countdown and fireworks,” it said.

The management team of the shopping store released a statement on their Facebook page saying that they won’t be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“This year, in alignment with our commitment to community well-being and safety, we have decided not to host a New Year’s Eve celebration of fireworks display at The Curve,” the management said.

These announcements from the federal government and these two major shopping malls received mixed reactions from the public.

Alhamdulillah . Terbaik — 나즈 형제 (@Naz_Positive) December 29, 2023

Alhamdulillah❤️🤍🖤💚

Terima kasih Allah kerana mendatangkan orang yang baik-baik untuk kami, tetapkan hati kami dan hati mereka untuk sentiasa istiqomah dalam melakukan kebaikan kerana sesungguhnya, Engkaulah, Ya Allah yang memegang hati kami. Ameen Allahumma Ameen. — MazuraMusa (@mazura017) December 30, 2023

Yeke ?? Rasanya tak berbaloi buat ambang tahun baru kot . Byk keluar modal . Kalau coldplay byk masuk . Kalau ikut tanda solidariti. Time coldplay pon buat pon same jgk . Masyukkk — MUNIR (@lan_zaman) December 30, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.