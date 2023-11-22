Bomb Threat Sent To 19 Schools Nationwide Confirmed A Hoax

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The email with the bomb hoax that was sent to 19 schools in Malaysia yesterday (21 November) is believed to have been sent to 70 schools in Jamaica earlier this month.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police received reports of bomb threats from government schools, international schools, and private schools in six states and Kuala Lumpur.

Seven reports were lodged in Selangor, five in Kuala Lumpur, three in Johor, two in Penang, one in Perak, and one in Negeri Sembilan.

The police and school management immediately evacuated the schools upon receiving the threats. The bomb disposal unit conducted bomb flushing exercises.

Fortunately, no explosive devices were found in the schools and the threats were determined to be a hoax. Nevertheless, classes were disrupted for the day.

Investigating the source of the email

According to reports, police found that two of the email addresses used by the sender were newly created and had not been used for any other internet services.

Police also discovered that the threats were translated from English to Malay and were the same as the email sent to Jamaican schools on 12 November using the same email service provider.

The alleged email account – takstorer – means “disruptor of peace” in German.

Razarudin said the police are investigating whether the threats made to Malaysian schools were connected to the case in Jamaica.

The case in Jamaica allegedly involved an individual who claimed to have been abused during his childhood and lacked attention.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for committing criminal intimidation through anonymous communications and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities.

Reactions from the public about the bomb threat to schools

The news of bomb threats being sent to schools worried a lot of people as it targeted children.

Netizens said the act, whether it was a prank or not, was not funny and it felt like an extremist move. They urge the police to nip the issue in the bud to prevent further incidences in the country.

Parents such as local actor Aaron Aziz also spoke about the issue while picking up his daughter from school. Aaron said the school had not received an email threat yet but was taking a precaution.

Aaron said he liked the school’s fast reaction to keep everyone safe. However, he has a word of advice for parents too.

In his Instagram video, he said parents in cars were cutting queues due to panic and worry. While he understands their fears, he reminded parents to keep calm and follow protocol in situations like these to prevent further chaos for everyone else.

@PDRMsia please nip this in the bud. Do not let this be a norm in n out Malaysian society.



Extremism has no place in our society.



It is a threat whether real or hoax, has consequences.



Hours of work and much inconvenience to say the least.



Worst if it’s true. — TanSriYousefJoseph (@SriYousef) November 21, 2023

That bomb threat sent to certain international schools isn't funny. I know people who send their kids to these schools. They were visibly distressed. If anything, the series of events this week point to a Malaysia becoming a cesspool, if we're not already halfway there. — emmanuelsamarathisa (@esshimself) November 21, 2023

I don't know what is the motive behind the bomb threats at international schools in Malaysia today.



Cops called it a hoax, but Malaysia is so divided these days that I feel anything could happen.



Please understand that children who go to international schools are just as… pic.twitter.com/fXXP8QX8JE — Paul Tan 🚦 199 (@paultantk) November 21, 2023

