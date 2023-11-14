Yet Another Tapir Killed In Puncak Alam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Animal – human conflict is escalating these days despite various precautionary methods that have been implemented. Sadly, many of these conflicts involve endangered species.

Such an incident happened yesterday, when a 300 kg Malayan Tapir was found dead at Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari, Puncak Alam, Shah Alam, at 9am.

The Saujana Utama Volunteer Fire Team responded quickly to an emergency request to assist the Selangor Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) in moving the tapir’s carcass.

The animal had to be lifted using water hoses that were tied due to being too heavy. The carcass was then put into Perhilitan’s vehicle for further action, according to Kosmo citing a source.

Puncak Alam is a place that is no stranger to roadkills. This was pointed out by the Malaysia Animal Association.

It was also stated that uncontrolled deforestation is one of the main causes of the shrinking of the animal habitat which directly causes the lack of a sufficient source of food.

This is also why there are frequent animal crossings on the roads in our country.

In 2020, a tapir was also the victim of a road accident in Puncak Alam.

Tapir Roadkills

An article by Perhilitan said that from the year 2006 to 2019, 115 Malaysian Tapirs were involved in roadkill.

The year 2017 recorded the highest roadkill at 26.

Furthermore, as stated above, rapid urbanisation and the expansion of transportation networks that have accompanied it have put a strain on Malaysia’s wildlife threats and biodiversity.

In addition, road development contributes to noise pollution, traffic accidents, poaching access into neighbouring forest regions, and reductions in animal populations and extinctions in tropical forests.

The population of Malayan tapirs in Peninsular Malaysia has been drastically decreased due to roadkill.

