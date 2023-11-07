[Watch] Subang Parade Shoppers Watch In Fear As Lift Takes In Water During Weekend Flood Disaster

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 5 November, Subang Parade experienced a flash flood around 5pm. The videos posted online showed flooded basement car parks and water leaks inside the mall.

While everyone got out safely, some people had a scary experience when they took the lifts.

In a TikTok video posted by Andy (@theandyands), water could be seen entering the lift from the top like rainfall.

A child in the lift could be heard wailing while the adults tried to exit the lift as safely as they could through the narrow door opening.

Imagine being trapped in the lift for a few minutes while rainwater poured all over you. It makes sense if the basement car park or even the mall were flooded, but inside the lift? Andy

Andy hoped that the mall management would take action and properly maintain the building.

Netizens agreed that it was a horrifying experience to be trapped in a flooding lift and voiced worry about potential electrocution in the situation.

Subang Parade is an old mall that was opened in August 1988. A netizen said before the flood, the lifts in the mall were already showing age and wear.

Recalling her experience, she said her family was stuck in one of the mall’s lifts for 30 minutes. They made it out of the lift safely but were scarred from the experience.

According to New Straits Times, Subang Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, said the construction works behind the mall affected the drainage system in the mall’s parking area.

Fortunately, no vehicles were damaged during the flood. The waters gradually receded in the evening.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.