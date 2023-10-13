2026 To Be Visit Malaysia Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In tabling the 2024 Malaysia Madani Budget today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that 2026 will be Visit Malaysia Year.

The government is targetting to see 26.1 million tourist arrivals with a domestic spending of RM97.6 billion.

Anwar said the government would be allocating RM350 million for tourism related promotions and activities in order to make Malaysia a preferred tourist destination again.

Apart from 2026 as Visit Malaysia Year, other efforts to be explored are working with industries to promote and organise tourism events in Malaysia and overseas.

Help will also be extended to 200 cultural practitioners to organise arts and cultural events.

There will also be a matching grant for charter flights to increase the ease of international flights coming to Malaysia.

Anwar said funds will also be allocated to the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) to develop the Muslim-friendly tourism industry in Malaysia.

