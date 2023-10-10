Bicycle Tyre Used As Class Deco Falls On Child’s Head, Parents To Pursue Legal Action

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 4-year-old child, identified as Z, suffered a head injury in school on 2 August after a decorative bicycle rim hanging from the classroom ceiling fell on them.

Instead of admitting guilt, the international school in Taman Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur, shockingly decided to expel the child on 26 August without a strong justification in the termination letter.

Z’s parents sought to pursue legal action and filed a lawsuit demanding an apology and RM100,000 in compensation from the school. The parents filed reports on 11 and 12 September.

The family’s lawyers, Muhammad Hariz Md Yusoff, Nur Fatin Syakinah Kamarudin, and Nurul Tasnim Abd Rahman from Hariz Syakinah & Co., stated they are demanding an apology from the school for Z.

So far, an apology was addressed to Z’s mother when it should have been addressed to Z, who’s the victim.

Z’s parents have seen the CCTV footage and claimed the incident happened due to the school’s negligence in hanging the bicycle tyre rim as a decorative piece on the classroom ceiling.

The school said the hanging bicycle rims as decorations were a culture, norm, and practice at the school.

In addition, the school claimed no child was injured, but what happened to Z showed otherwise.

The school also allegedly made various allegations against Z when the parents pressed for answers. One of the claims accused Z of pushing other children against the school’s glass door.

What concerns the victim’s parents is their child’s safety at school, but the response provided was very disappointing for our client. Muhammad Hariz, one of the lawyers representing the family

A Letter of Demand (LOD) had been sent to the school, but no response was given, except for denial. The family’s lawyers were asked to deal with the school’s lawyers instead.

Currently, Z is still receiving treatment in a hospital. Z’s father hoped that the police would conduct an investigation so that action could be taken against the school for negligence.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed receiving the report and said an investigation paper under the Child Act has been opened.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.