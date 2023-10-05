Customer Claims Car Paint Peeled Off After 3 Months, MyTukar Responds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to taking care of a car, the exterior is as important as the interior and engine performance.

However, the experience of a man who was excited to paint his car turned bitter after an issue occurred with his vehicle.

The man known as Faisal Ismail expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of his car’s paint after it was sent to MyTukar.

In a post on Twitter, Faisal uploaded a video showing the condition of the paint on some parts of his car that started to peel off.

Faisal said he chose MyTukar because it had a promotional offer at the time. However, he was quite surprised after allegedly having to pay an additional charge of RM800.

He added that his car, which was supposed to be ready after four days according to the policy, also arrived late, after two weeks.

Based on the policy, vehicles returned after four days can get 50% compensation on the bill payment and have a three-year warranty in case of any damage.

So basically nk meluah sikit and bagitahu korg supaya korg tk terkena juga & boleh check carefully before sent your car to @MyTukar .



So cerita dia mcm ni, pic.twitter.com/PKy9wDiilw — Faisal Ismail (@_Faisalismail) October 2, 2023

Okay 2 weeks you can still be patient and get your car, but we are supposedly entitled for deep cleaning for the interior but they only did it after we complained. Twitter User Faisal Ismail

After all the hassle, he still had to endure disappointment when the paint started to peel off just after three months.

Very disappointed with the service from MyTukar! I don’t know how many times I have to go back and forth to send the car, do you think we have a lot of time to go back and forth? Twitter User Faisal Ismail

He also claimed that he had paid a total of RM3,000 for the process of painting his car at the company.

The issue caught the attention of MyTukar. A spokesperson from the company told TRP that they have contacted the affected customer and will fix any problems that occur within four days.

We will also offer him another car to use temporarily while his vehicle is being repaired at the workshop. MyTukar Spokeperson

MyTukar added that the quality of customer service is their priority and will investigate the issue in more detail so that it does not happen again in the future.

