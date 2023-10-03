Police Arrest 3 Suspects Who Assaulted Delivery Rider At Klang T-Light Junction

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A food rider sustained injuries to his lips, ribs, and legs after he was physically assaulted by a road bully at the traffic light intersection along Jalan Langat-Klang, Selangor, on 1 September.

The 21-year-old victim also suffered losses of RM250 after the ‘cover set’ of his LC135 motorcycle was damaged during the altercation around 7.15pm.

South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Cha Hoong Fong said the incident happened after the delivery rider honked at the Proton Saga driver for driving recklessly and nearly colliding with him.

There were two other men in the car at the time of the incident. The driver, feeling dissatisfied, confronted the rider and damaged the motorcycle before physically assaulting him.

One of the suspects also pushed the victim until the victim fell. The victim was also choked, punched in the face, and kicked in the stomach and legs several times.

A video of the incident went viral in which a man was seen scolding and beating the food rider at the traffic light junction. The man also kicked the victim’s motorcycle until the vehicle fell on the road.

The suspect was finally stopped by members of the public who were nearby.

Video penunggang motosikal dipukul di persimpangan jalan tular di media sosial.



Namun, masa, lokasi serta punca kejadian tidak dinyatakan.



Video tersebut dimuat naik oleh Razalin Shah dalam group Facebook GrabFood Rider Community pic.twitter.com/FIgSDz6ysC — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) October 2, 2023

All three suspects were arrested

According to Astro Awani, three local suspects aged between 28 and 39 years old were arrested on Tuesday (3 October) around 6.30pm.

The main suspect tested positive for methamphetamine in a urine test. Checks showed that all three suspects had prior drug-related records.

The case is being investigated under Section 323/427 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Klang police at 03-33762222 or head to any police stations nearby.

