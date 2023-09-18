MSM Denies Allegations That Consumers Must Buy Premium Sugar To Get Cheaper Option

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local refined sugar producer MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (MSM) has released a video to answer the allegations of sugar price hikes.

MSM said the government has allowed two sugar producers to produce refined white sugar – Gula Prai and Gula Super, effective 25 May 2023. However, it doesn’t replace the current sugar stock.

MSM added that Gula Super is processed to taste sweeter, whiter and more refined. The company explained that consumers can choose to buy Gula Prai according to their needs and choices.

MSM also said the price of Gula Super is not controlled by the government but by the market.

The company denied that it introduced an order to limit shops from selling Gula Super or normal white sugar.

MSM reiterated that the local sugar industry no longer receives government subsidies and there has been no price adjustment since 2013.

These companies still operate under a controlled industry administered by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN).

Consumers can report any complaints concerning sugar stock to KPDN by calling the free hotline 1-800-866-800 or emailing e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my.

Previously, a video on TikTok went viral after a man claimed that people are forced to buy a pricier clear white sugar that costs RM3.70 if they want to buy a cheaper coarse sugar that costs RM2.85.

The man claimed that sugar producers are forcing people to buy the more expensive sugar with the latest nonsensical order.

In another clip in the same video, a woman also complained about the price difference between the coarse and fine sugar when both tasted the same.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.