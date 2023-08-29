[Watch] Bride’s Happy Day Takes Sad Turn When Mom Dies Just Half Hour After Nikah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What was meant to be the happiest day in her life turned out to be the worst one for this one bride.

Just a few days ago (26 Aug), a man (@mawiekhaili) shared a video of his female friend’s wedding day on TikTok. He said that the story was so extraordinary that he needed to document it.

In the video, the wedding day started off normally and it was filled with joy. The bride, named Ika, looked radiant as ever and she looked truly excited to be married to her husband. The couple were legally bonded to each other in matrimony after the beautiful solemnization and they both looked happy.

Fate took a bad turn 30 minutes later

However, just about half an hour later, the bride received news from her family that her mother, in the hospital, was in critical condition and she needed to see her on her deathbed.

While still clad in her long trailing wedding dress, she rushed to the hospital with her family. But just as she reached the hospital, they told her that her mother took her last breath.

As she stood there watching the hospital personnel handle her mother’s body, she looked heartbroken, but still managed to compartmentalize her sadness and handle her mother’s funeral arrangements.

She returned to the wedding

In fact, what’s more heartbreaking was the fact that despite being so devastated, she still chose to return to her wedding venue, to show respect to all the guest that came to her wedding from afar.

Most of them came from around the nation and some family members even came as far as from Indonesia to see the bride. She mustered all her strength and returned to the wedding, appreciating everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

In fact, one user even said that as soon as she returned to her reception, she could see that Ika was trying her best to remain strong.

She tried her best not to cry on what was supposed to be the happiest day of her life. Even though Ika didn’t cry, her guests surely did.

@mawiekhaili later said that he was so proud of Ika’s strength and the family’s resilience. He needed to document the story as a reminder to everyone that even though you’re having a bad day, someone is having it harder than you and you should be tough as well as grateful.

Netizens offered their condolences

Many took to the comment section to express their sympathies.

Most of them prayed for the family to remain resilient as they weather this hardship.

One user remarked that Ika’s mother “waited” for the solemnization to be over first so that Ika would have someone to care for her.

Others relate to Ika’s misfortune and shared their sorrowful stories of their loved ones’ passing near their big day.

Condolences to Ika and her family.

