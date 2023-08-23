9YO Pahang Girl Dies After Choking On Rambutan Seed, Here’s How To Spot The Signs Of Choking

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

9-year-old Nur Iman Fitriah died after choking on a rambutan seed at her house in Kampung Sungai Ling Luar near Chenor, Pahang, on 21 August 2023.

She was eating rambutans with her family when the incident occurred.

Maran police chief Deputy Superintendent Norzamri Abd Rahman said the department was alerted after receiving a call from a health officer from the Pekan Tajau clinic around 8pm.

According to New Straits Times, doctors managed to remove the seed which was lodged in her throat.

A post-mortem conducted at the Jengka Hospital revealed the victim suffered breathing difficulties due to the seed obstructing the airways.

The case was classified as sudden death (SDR). Nur Iman Fitriah’s remains were buried at the Bukit Cempedak burial ground at 11am yesterday (22 August).

Here’s what to do to prevent a choking incident

This incident is a reminder to families that they should monitor the food their children eat as choking incidences can lead to fatality.

To prevent similar incidents from happening, it’s important for parents to take note of the characteristics of high-risk foods that could lead to choking.

These high-risk foods have certain characteristics such as:

Food that is clumpy or sticky like peanut butter, cheese cubes, marshmallow, chewing or bubble gum.

Food that is hard and slippery such as peanuts, sunflower seeds, jelly beans, ice cubes, cough drops.

Food that is round in shape or can mould to the shape of the airway such as popcorn, sliced sausages, whole grapes, and raw vegetables like carrot or celery.

Food that is stringy like string beans, celery or leafy vegetables. Some meat can be stringy in texture as well if overcooked or cooked using the wrong method.

To prevent choking on food, young children should be fed in an upright position and never lying down.

Large food items should be cut into smaller pieces, especially when it comes to feeding young children.

Children should also be encouraged or reminded to chew their food thoroughly. Occasionally, adults should offer children intermittent sips of water after a few mouthfuls of food to aid with swallowing.

Spotting the signs of choking early can make a lot of difference between life and death. Images for illustration purposes.

Know the signs of choking

Just like drowning, choking can sometimes be quiet and adults can be unaware that a child is choking.

Not all children know how to signal that they’re choking and struggling to breathe so it’s up to the adults to be vigilant of distress signs.

Here are some signs to look out for in case a child is choking:

Gasping or wheezing

Appears panicked

Gurgling or weak cough

Breathing difficulties

Looks red or blue in the face

Becomes limp or unconscious

