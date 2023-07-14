Interns At GLCs Set To Get RM800 A Month, Says PMX

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

RM800 a month. That is how much those who intern at government-linked companies (GLC) are set to receive.

The prime minister made this announcement today while delivering his keynote speech at a Finance Ministry event today.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the finance minister however did not indicate when this will come into effect.

