Tragic Deaths: Kedah Toddler Drowns, Terengganu Toddler Run Over By 4WD

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A toddler was found dead last Saturday (8 July), after he was swept away by current while on an inflatable boat with his father in Lubuk Pedati, Baling.

Clips of the father, Mohd Afiq Kasim, reciting the Adzan (Muslim call to prayer) to find his son went viral on social media.

The one-year-and-seven-month-old toddler, Adryan Mikhael Mohamad Afiq, was missing for almost an hour after he slipped off his father’s arms when the inflatable boat they were on accidentally hit a bamboo tree.

Swept by the current in the Sungai Ketil River, his body was then found in Kampung Sungai Limau, 3.3 kilometres away from the original scene.

As reported by Utusan Malaysia, it is understood that the family, from Sungai Nibong, Penang went to the location to have a picnic by the river with their friends.

The mother of the victim, along with other family members and friends were at the scene at the time of the incident.

“When the incident happened, my son and another boy, who is a friend’s son, boarded a boat-shaped float, and the float got stuck near a branch of a bamboo tree hanging down into the water,” he said.

I tried to save the float from overturning but failed because of the strong current, in a chaotic situation, I managed to save my friend’s son, but my son was swept away by the water and disappeared. Mohd Afiq Kasim, Father of victim

Baling Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Jamil Mat Daud said that he received a distress call on the incident at 12.04 pm. At 12.45 pm, the rescue team managed to find the victim with the help of the villagers and the body was sent to the nearest hospital for a post-mortem.

Toddler hit by reversing car driven by cousin in Terengganu

In a separate incident, a one-year-and-five-month-old toddler was accidentally run over by a four-wheel drive driven by her cousin in front of their house in Kg Darat Kolam, Kerteh on Saturday (8 July).

As reported by Bernama, Kemamam district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the victim, Syaza Syazwina Zahra Mohd Sazali, died on the spot at 8.30 pm of serious head injuries.

According to preliminary investigation, the Toyota Hilux was driven by her 19-year-old female cousin, who lives next door. However, she does not have a driving licence.

“The car was parked in front of the house, and the driver was said to be reversing it to go to her father-in-law’s house in Rasau, Dungun,” Hanyan said in a statement.

(Credit: Freepik)

As reported by Kosmo, Mohd Sazali Ismail, 47 and Mazwin Abdul Rahim, 37, said that Syaza, the youngest of five siblings, had been extremely affectionate with both of them, unlilke normal, especially a few days before the incident happened.

They didn’t expect this drastic change in behaviour to be a sign of losing her later on.

My daughter really didn’t want to stray far from me and my wife since a few days ago. I spent my day playing and feeding her fondly as I had an off day on Friday (7 July). I didn’t expect this to be our last memory. Mohd Sazali Ismail, Father of victim

According to him, at the time of the incident, his wife was washing a car in front of their house and Syaza was playing with the water with her other cousins.

Syaza followed her cousin who was suddenly running around and at the same time, her 19-year-old cousin was reversing the car without realizing they were playing behind.

The body has been sent to the Kemaman Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.