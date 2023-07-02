Finance Ministry To Tackle eBeliaRahmah Credit Cashout Scam

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Since the launch of the eBeliaRahmah initiative by the Ministry of Finance, there have been scams offering youths aged 18 to 20 to convert their RM200 credit into cash.

The initiative aimed to encourage cashless spending among youths and to ease their expense burden. However, they are not allowed to convert the credit into cash.

The eBeliaRahmah is eligible for full-time Malaysian students studying in local higher education institutions except for Teachers Education Institute (IPG) students.

This is because IPG students are already receiving an RM450 monthly allowance.

The effort to tackle the scams

The Ministry of Finance intends to work with the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) to tackle these scam cases.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the ministry will meet with KKD tomorrow to discuss the issue.

Ahmad Maslan said they do not want two million youths who are recipients of the initiative to be cheated out of their RM200 credit.

Discussions will be held to ensure this matter (scams) can be publicised on platforms such as the ministry’s social media pages, television and radio. Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan

He added that the government hoped the youths can fully spend the credit, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (PMKS) which will be able to support the local PMKS economy.

How to claim the eBeliaRahmah credit?

Those who qualify can choose which e-wallet they want the money to be credited to. The options include Touch ‘n Go (TNG), Boost, and Setel.

Here’s what to do next:

Once decided, install and open the e-wallet of your choice and login. After logging in, tap on the e-Tunai Belia Rahmah icon or banner (depending on the selected e-wallet) on the home screen. Verify your identity in the app with a picture of your MyKad or passport along with a selfie (if you have not previously done so). Fill up and submit the form. Following this, the app will review the application which can take between one to three days. You’ll receive a notification from the app if the application is successful. The credit will then be added to your account.

If you’re unsure if you’re eligible for eBeliaRahmah, you can check here.

