1 Click For 2 Tix To See The Olympic Games Paris 2024?! NO, It’s Not A Joke!

Bonjour mes amis! Are you ready for the adventure of a lifetime?!

So picture yourself in the heart of Paris, surrounded by the world’s greatest athletes, the Eiffel Tower as your backdrop, and the electrifying Olympic Games buzz in the air.

Well, hold onto your berets because this isn’t a far-fetched dream, it’s your golden ticket waiting to be claimed!

(Credit: Serena Repice Lentini/Jonathan Chng via Unsplash)

In appreciation of your unwavering trust and as a special way to say merci for being a part of the Allianz family, Allianz is rewarding their customers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the Olympic Games Paris 2024!

Ready? Set. CLICK! 🗼

With just one click and a simple registration, you could be packing your bags for the Ville d’Amour and be part of history as the Olympic torch illuminates the City of Lights. The Allianz ‘Road to Paris 2024’ Campaign is your passport to the Olympic Games magic! Join from now till 31 May and be in the running to win.

Grand Prize: One (1) lucky winner will receive a trip for two (2) to experience the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Special Prize: Nine (9) winners will enjoy a trip for two (2) to witness the Badminton Finals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Consolation Prizes: 300 winners will receive an exclusive Allianz Waterproof Bag, Duffel Bag, or a cute Paris 2024 ‘Phryges’ Plush Mascot.

Not an Allianz customer (yet)? Fret not! You have a chance to win some special merchandise too!

Existing Allianz customers have a shot at winning the Grand Prize, Special Prizes and Consolation Prizes. However, those who are not (yet) Allianz customers still have a chance to win Consolation Prizes.

Whether you’re an Allianz customer or not, everyone has a chance to win something. But being part of the Allianz family does get you a little extra love. All you need to do is sign up for any eligible Allianz policies and CLICK to register your interest to participate in Allianz’s Road to Paris 2024 campaign to gain one (1) entry for a chance to win big!

Extra Entries (Don’t forget! To qualify for the campaign, you’ll need to register your interest on the website)

Existing Allianz Life and/or Allianz General customers with eligible policies receive ten (10) extra entries.

New purchases of any Allianz Life or Allianz General products listed that are issued between 6 March 2024 – 31 May 2024, subject to the terms criteria also get ten (10) entries.

Additional three (3) entries for signing up and logging in to the MyAllianz app or website.

With Allianz’s robust protection plans by your side, you can confidently navigate life’s uncertainties knowing that you and your loved ones’ financial well-being is always in safe hands.

Paris Awaits!

(Credit: Henrique Ferreira via Unsplash)

So what are you waiting for? Get CLICKING NOW and bask in the glory of the Olympic Games Paris 2024’s Opening Ceremony, or support your chosen champions during the Badminton Finals at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena.

Feel the adrenaline, witness history, and cheer alongside fellow fans from around the globe in celebration of competition, diversity, unity and peace!

And after the medals are won, explore beyond the stadiums and experience everything that Paris has to offer—Sip espresso at a sidewalk café, wander through the Louvre, and lose yourself in the magic of Montmartre!

Terms and conditions do apply, so head over to Allianz’s official website for more deets.

