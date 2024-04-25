10 Game-Changing Educators Shortlisted For 2024 RISE Educator Award

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Taylor’s College is thrilled to announce the commencement of the voting period for the 2024 RISE Educator Award.

From 22 April to 10 May 2024, the community is invited to participate in recognising and celebrating excellence and dedication in education.

In March, Taylor’s College opened nominations to identify the most inspiring teacher stories in national, private, and international pre, primary, and secondary schools across the nation.

From the nominations received, 10 outstanding teachers have been shortlisted. Their stories are now featured on Taylor’s College social media platforms for public voting.

Among the top 10 finalists are educators who exemplify the transformative impact of teaching, demonstrating exceptional dedication to their schooling community:

INNOVATORS IN STEM AND EDUCATION

Goh Kok Ming (left) and Muhammad Anas Murugan Abdullah

Goh Kok Ming

Goh is a beacon of innovation at SJK (C) Huan Lian 1 in Perak.

His visionary leadership gave birth to the Taiping Innovation Centre, a hub of free STEM learning accessible to all.

This initiative is not confined to the classroom; it is a community movement.

Goh’s commitment to STEM education shines through his two-year Empowering STEM programme, impacting the lives of nearly 250 B40 students across 10 schools, opening doors to a brighter, more empowered future for these young minds.

Muhammad Anas Murugan Abdullah

Anas is a dedicated educator at SK Seri Intan in Perak, has cultivated more than just plants with his STEM Garden initiative.

By teaching students to produce fertilisers from canteen leftovers, he’s not only nourishing the plants but also nurturing a sense of environmental responsibility and innovation.

This project empowers students with practical skills, potential income opportunities, and a deeper understanding of sustainability—a true testament to Anas’ commitment to holistic education.

ADVOCATES FOR INCLUSIVITY AND SPECIAL NEEDS EDUCATION

(From left) Siti Intan Farahana Mhd Fauzy, Mohammad Shukri Mohd Zain, Siti Ainulmursyida Shamsudin, Sumanthy Appannah

Siti Intan Farahana Mhd Fauzy

She is a true catalyst for change at SK Bandar Laguna Merbok in Kedah.

Her forward-thinking approach has revolutionised the school’s infrastructure, introducing rehabilitation rooms, self-management spaces, and modern kitchen facilities.

Moreover, she has embraced digitalisation by integrating technology and collaborating with both domestic and foreign agencies to incorporate drones into education.

This innovative approach ensures that her special needs students are not only prepared for the demands of Industry 5.0 but are also empowered to thrive in an inclusive and progressive environment.

Mohammad Shukri Mohd Zain

From SK Pendidikan Khas Jalan Peel in Kuala Lumpur, Shukri is a hero for his students with hearing difficulties, ensuring that his students not only understand the material but thrive, using a holistic approach that includes lip articulation reading, communication and auditory skills, and manual-visual sign language.

But Shukri’s impact doesn’t stop at the classroom door. He goes above and beyond, taking the time and effort to teach the parents of these students sign language.

His commitment to sign language has not only enriched the lives of his students but also opened doors to remarkable opportunities.

Under his guidance, his choir team has performed with famous singers at Gegar Vaganza and other events, boosting his students’ confidence and proving that with the right support, anything is possible.

Siti Ainulmursyida Shamsudin

From SMK Orked Desa, Kuala Lumpur, she is a true visionary in education.

Recognising the challenges faced by special needs students in accessing ICT resources, she took proactive steps to enhance the school’s digital resource centre.

Through her initiative and determination, she transformed the centre into a state-of-the-art facility with a smart classroom and cutting-edge robotics equipment.

Ainul’s innovative approach has not only provided her students with access to advanced technology but has also actively engaged them in their learning.

Her dedication to her students’ success is truly inspiring and reflects her commitment to inclusive and innovative education.

Sumanthy Appannah

From SK Seri Setia, Perak, she is a shining example of dedication and innovation in education.

She took the initiative to organise and implement the Road Safety project for students with disabilities, a group often overlooked in road safety education.

Through her efforts, she trained these students in road crossing rules and regulations, improving their safety and well-being significantly.

Her commitment to creating a safer world has inspired many to take action in their communities.

As a result of the project’s success, it has been recognised by the school authority and District Education Offices, leading to the implementation of similar initiatives in other schools.

CHAMPION FOR STUDENT WELLNESS AND ACCESS

Ashok Pillai Kuppusamy (left), Anne Margarette Kho

Ashok Pillai Kuppusamy

From SJK (C) Jerik in Pahang, he is more than a teacher; he’s a lifeline for his financially challenged students.

Despite facing obstacles like irregular attendance, Ashok’s unwavering support, motivation, and personal sacrifices have paved the way for his students’ academic success.

His dedication goes beyond the classroom, as he provides free tuition, meals, and even arranges additional classes and transportation out of his own pocket.

Through his tireless efforts, Ashok has not only transformed the lives of his students but has also instilled in them a sense of resilience, determination, and the belief that no challenge is insurmountable.

Anne Margarette Kho

From SK Belipat Lawas, Sarawak, she faced the challenge of having the largest number of Pemulihan pupils in the district, coupled with a concerning attendance rate.

To address this, she transformed the Pemulihan class into Kedai Runcit Cikgu Anne, using her personal funds to provide supplies as rewards.

This innovative approach sparked excitement among students, leading to increased engagement and participation in school activities.

Anne’s success has made her a sought-after speaker, with District Education Offices across Malaysia seeking to learn from her methods.

EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Shawn Stanly Anthony Dass (left), Muhammad Nur Asnawi Romly

Shawn Stanly Anthony Dass

He is a dedicated educator at SK RPS Banun in Perak.

With creativity and dedication, he brings distant realities to life in an all-Orang Asli school through hands-on, inventive approaches.

From organising class monitor elections to teaching about democracy, to transforming his science classroom into a flight simulator using projector and forest resources, and even creating a beach-themed classroom to educate about marine conservation, Shawn’s innovative methods are not only effective in curbing illiteracy but also in engaging students in deeply meaningful learning experiences.

Muhammad Nur Asnawi Romly

He is a devoted Orang Asli teacher at SK POS Musoh LZ in Perak. He ensures his students’ success extends beyond the classroom.

He organises study visits to Kuala Lumpur, providing invaluable experiences. His community literacy initiative, winning a Small Grant project, establishes Independent Book Centre Huts benefiting his students and the local community.

Upon conclusion of the voting period, five teachers with the most votes will proceed to the finals, with public votes contributing 25% to the final decision.

These stories will then be evaluated by a panel of judges, including Chan Soon Seng, who leads Teach For Malaysia, and Cikgu Kumaresan Muniandy, 2023 RISE Educator of the Year.

The panel will assess the effort and impact of the teacher’s contributions, contributing 75% to determine the 2024 RISE Educator Award recipient.

The 2024 RISE Educator Award recipient will receive a grand prize of RM5,000, with RM500 awarded to the nominator, and RM20,000 to the recipient’s school for the development of school facilities or infrastructure.

The 2024 RISE Educator Award finalists will each receive RM1,000, with RM250 awarded to their nominator. Additionally, RM10,000 in sponsorship will be given to develop school facilities or infrastructure.

Read more inspirational stories on Taylor’s College Facebook or by visiting the website and vote for your favourite outstanding teacher today.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.