Hyundai Kickstarts 2,751 KM Tour Across ASEAN 

Hyundai has just launched its “Go Far with Zero Worries” Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour to showcase its electric vehicle’s reliability, eco-friendliness, and long-distance capabilities.

The tour which involves five Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs will cover an exceptional 2,751-kilometer route across Southeast Asia.

In fact, the journey began at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore (HMGICS) on 20 November and is expected to end at Ho Chi Minh City’s Royal Palace in Vietnam on 30 November.

Yesterday was the flag-off ceremony for the Malaysian portion of the journey. The convoy is expected to spend 3 days here in Malaysia, visiting Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh Old Town, and Batu Ferringhi.

Upon doing so, the convoy will visit Thailand, where it will spend four days in the country. This will be followed by Cambodia and Vietnam.

The convoy of EVs consists of three Singaporean-assembled Hyundai Ioniq 5 from HMGICS and another two Ioniq 5 units from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI).

Three support vehicles, however, are from Malaysia. They consist of Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Staria.

The tour, which originated in South Korea and covered the Korean Peninsula and Jeju Island, saw cooperation between the Association of Singapore (AAS) and Hyundai Korea Domestic Market.

But now with Hyundai Motor ASEAN Headquarters joining forces, this tour will reach a critical turning point with the goal of surpassing expectations and revolutionising the automobile industry with cutting-edge technology.

To show their dedication, Hyundai Motor Company has appointed twenty-four diverse participants.

This includes representatives from Hyundai Motor Company, the AAS, Hyundai club members, local community influencers across ASEAN countries, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) from Indonesia and Thailand.

Hyundai Motor ASEAN’s President, Youngtack Lee hopes that this effort will pay off by proving the vehicles’ capabilities.

“Our aspiration through this journey is to demonstrate the reliability, eco-friendliness, and long-distance capabilities of the IONIQ 5, aiming to reduce consumers’ doubts and anxiety about EVs, especially in the region.”

Given the company’s consistent reputation, it is clear that the tour will prove to be a success for the company, acting as a catalyst for positive change and technological innovation.

