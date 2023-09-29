What To Expect At SHEIN’s First Pop-Up Event In Malaysia!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

SHEIN, the global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion, beauty, and lifestyle shopping categories, has launched its highly anticipated inaugural SHEIN Malaysia Pop-Up Event at MyTOWN Shopping Centre!

The pop-up will take place until 2 October 2023 at MyTOWN Shopping Centre’s Central Town on the Ground Floor.

Specially curated and styled by Malaysia’s top influencers, the SHEIN Fashion Show featured male and female runway talents comprised of SHEIN’s very own #beSHEINmodels.

During the launch, renowned Malaysian personalities, influencers, and fashion icons such as Amelia Henderson, Scha Elinnea, Yaya Zahir, Sairiya Murugiah, Dior Yaw and Farrah Khairina graced the event with their unique flair to the fashion extravaganza.

The SHEIN Fashion Show, featuring womenswear and menswear, was specially curated and styled by Malaysia’s top influencers such as Ash Edward, Khainina Khalil, Isha Norsham, Ashley Chin and Ikhmal Nour.

Additionally, the runway talents were comprised of #beSHEINmodels who strutted SHEIN’s wide array of styles on the runway.

One for the album – The SHEIN Pop-Up Event is not just a celebration; it is a groundbreaking milestone that unites fashion enthusiasts with Malaysia’s top influencers, marking the inaugural SHEINfluencer Day in Malaysia.

At SHEIN, we believe that the beauty of fashion should be accessible to all. Fashion goes beyond fabrics and trending styles; it is a transformative journey and a powerful tool for self-expression. As Malaysian fashion enthusiasts have a unique way of embracing trends while adding their personal touch, we believe that this pop-up showcase will allow more Malaysians to explore and express their style freely. Qiu Tianyi, Head of Branding, SHEIN Southeast Asia

What to expect at SHEIN Malaysia Pop-Up Event?

Featuring more than 1,000 fashion and accessory products for women, men, and kids, the event is divided into four themes – Party Styles, Office Styles, Active and Swim Styles, and Summer & Street Styles.

SHEIN believes that fashion knows no boundaries and there’s a perfect style for everyone. Thus, SHEIN’s Curve+ Plus series, which includes sizes up to 4XL, is also available at the pop-up.

Over at the exclusive SHEGLAM Beauty Counter, there’s an array of affordable SHEGLAM beauty products.

Additionally, the Home & Living Zone offers a glimpse into stylish living spaces as SHEIN’s commitment to providing a complete lifestyle shopping experience.

There would also be daily giveaways of exclusive SHEIN gifts and special appearances by top fashion influencers in Malaysia to further enhance and immerse guests’ in the fashion experience.

Last but not least, the SHEIN Malaysia Pop-Up event marks the debut of the first-ever SHEINfluencer Day in Malaysia. SHEINfluencer Day is a commemoration of the brand’s #SHEINfluencer community, celebrating its successful partnership with known influencers in Malaysia.

For more information about the event, head over to the official SHEIN website.

SHEIN Malaysia Pop-Up Event

If you’re getting there via Grab, the closest drop-off point is at the Central Entrance.

Date: 27 September to 2 October 2023

Time: 10am-10pm

Venue: Central Town, Ground Floor at MyTOWN Shopping Centre.

